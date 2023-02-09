ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Chief of Danville Fire Department receives worldwide recognition

By Kylie Kidd
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Chief of the Danville Fire Department has been awarded a designation that only 1,766 Chief Fire Officers have worldwide.

The Danville Fire Department announced that the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer on February 7, 2023.

To receive the designation, excellence is measured in seven different categories that include, experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. The designation involves an extensive peer review and is a voluntary process.

The fire department says part of the award is identifying a future professional development plan. The designation is valid for three years.

WFXR

WFXR

