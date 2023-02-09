ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 56

James Ford
4d ago

Instead of closing the jail how about actually prosecuting the criminals and putting them in jail for their full term. Letting them out after half their sentence so that they can commit more crimes is stupid. Politicians, DAs, and judges actually try protecting society and not the criminals for a change

Reply(6)
29
Flying Dutchman
4d ago

Make the empty wing into a homeless shelter. It’s already there. Stop flushing billions down the toilet on worthless homeless projects.

Reply(5)
27
syfer
4d ago

let criminals out and then take firearms from legal people.so more crime can happen but cops can't do their jobs because we need counseling on call. give me a break. their parents never raised right and they don't want to take blame for themselves

Reply
12
Related
mcknightshomecare.com

CA awards nearly $90M in grants to grow home care workforce

Nearly 80 organizations across California will receive $89 million in CalGrows grants to attract the next generation of home care workers. The California Department of Aging announced the recipients last week, who became winners by proposing innovative ideas and incentives to recruit and train home care workers and family caregivers. The grantees include for-profit and nonprofit organizations, universities and training providers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: The Silent Treatment

People in California county jails are being punished for being Deaf, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. “I received over 1,400 disciplinary write-ups in the Ventura County Jail during my eight years there,” said Jaime Paredes, known as “Happy.”. Paredes was born Deaf. With a...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor

(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism

The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies

The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Seniors Are Now the Fastest Growing Homeless Group in California

Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Good News Network

Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google

A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

New Referendum Qualified for California's November 2024 Ballot - Challenges 2022 Law Prohibiting New Oil and Gas Wells Near Homes, Schools, and Hospitals

February 11, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA – Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has announced that a referendum has qualified for the November 5, 2024, General Election ballot. In order to qualify for the ballot, the referendum needed 623,212 valid petition signatures, which is equal to five percent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Mass Pharmacy Closures In California

Some California residents will have a challenge filling their prescriptions. It will take more than a walk around the corner to get items. The change comes as pharmacies go out of business due to shifts in the economy. Some areas will feel the effect more than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

What’s next for California’s last nuclear plant?

Sara Rubin here, flipping the light switch and considering the remarkable infrastructure it takes to immediately power on. It’s something that is easy to forget about, but the power grid, bringing electricity all the way from power plants to my kitchen, is truly a marvel of engineering. Where that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

California to Consider Weight-Based Registration Fees for Larger Vehicles

Weight-based vehicle registration fees could be coming to California under a proposal in the state legislature, reports Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat, wants the California Transportation Commission to study the costs and benefits of levying a weight fee for heavy cars to pay for street safety improvement projects.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy