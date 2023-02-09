Read full article on original website
orartswatch.org
Newport’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center: A coastal jewel struggling to be seen
The chateau-style building with breathtaking views has to overcome issues with accessibility and identity. The Feb. 19 Crab Krack is an opportunity to visit. When guests sit down to the Crab Krack hosted by the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center this month, it will be thanks to the generosity of countless strangers – fishermen, artists, businesses, and, of course, the visitors and members who support the center. Like nonprofits everywhere, the maritime center exists largely through the largesse of the community. Given a setting that is, without exaggeration, among the finest anywhere on the Oregon Coast, attracting that kind of support shouldn’t be too difficult.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
klcc.org
Sea lion groupies help effort to restore destroyed docks in Newport
Last December’s storms destroyed a series of docks in Newport that sea lions lounged on. Efforts are underway to rebuild those lost docks and bring the blubbery mammals back. Jannel Goplen is with the Newport Sea Lion Foundation. She recalled the devastation the winter storms brought to the coast.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Is Back For 2023
Come and celebrate the biggest party on the Oregon Coast at the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival this winter! For 45 years, the event has welcomed locals and visitors alike to taste some of the best regional wines. Sample wines with family and friends while eating fresh seafood from the...
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
yachatsnews.com
Tree removal will stop U.S. 20 traffic Tuesday-Wednesday three miles east of Newport
NEWPORT – Daytime commuters using U.S. Highway 20 between Newport and Toledo should be prepared for traffic delays of 20 minutes or more Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15. Oregon Department of Transportation crews are removing 20 trees at the top of a landslide along the highway three miles east of Newport. The delays will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.
hh-today.com
An old rail car and the story it told
There was a battered old rail car sitting on a spur in Albany Saturday. When I got off the bike to take a look, I learned something I hadn’t known before. The spur is at the end of a dead-end block of Madison Street just north of 12th Avenue, a block west of Hill Street.
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Missing Salem teen Ezra Mayhugh found safe after 16 months
Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family, over a year after his disappearance, authorities said.
kptv.com
Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
wholecommunity.news
Cleanup underway after derailment spills diesel near Yaquina River
About 2,000 gallons of diesel spilled near the Yaquina River after a train derailment at a Toledo mill. Toledo, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo Feb. 10 that caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Mcminnville, OR [2023 Updated]
No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s a good chance you’ll find a great restaurant to cater to your needs in Mcminnville, OR. From Mexican to Italian cuisine, these restaurants are some of the best in town! Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a gourmet meal, check out one of the following best restaurants in Mcminnville.
Fire destroys Lebanon home, sends two residents to hospital
A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Corvallis
An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.
Woman dies, numerous hospitalized after mass overdose in McMinnville
One person is dead and six more were hospitalized after a mass-overdose event that occurred in McMinnville on Feb. 10.
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
philomathnews.com
Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old
An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Oregon With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
If you’re looking for somewhere very special and different to eat in Albany, Oregon, then you’ll love Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant. This restaurant first opened in 1984 and it’s still family-owned and operated. Today, it’s in a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Albany. At Novak’s, you can get excellent Hungarian food on Thursdays and Fridays each week. You can order off the menu or opt for the Dinner Buffet Feast. Everything on the buffet is fantastic, but you’ll be especially impressed by the desserts. Novak’s is known for its desserts, so be sure to save room for them. Read on to learn more about this incredible buffet in Oregon.
