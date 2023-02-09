The chateau-style building with breathtaking views has to overcome issues with accessibility and identity. The Feb. 19 Crab Krack is an opportunity to visit. When guests sit down to the Crab Krack hosted by the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center this month, it will be thanks to the generosity of countless strangers – fishermen, artists, businesses, and, of course, the visitors and members who support the center. Like nonprofits everywhere, the maritime center exists largely through the largesse of the community. Given a setting that is, without exaggeration, among the finest anywhere on the Oregon Coast, attracting that kind of support shouldn’t be too difficult.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO