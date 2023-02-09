ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orartswatch.org

Newport’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center: A coastal jewel struggling to be seen

The chateau-style building with breathtaking views has to overcome issues with accessibility and identity. The Feb. 19 Crab Krack is an opportunity to visit. When guests sit down to the Crab Krack hosted by the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center this month, it will be thanks to the generosity of countless strangers – fishermen, artists, businesses, and, of course, the visitors and members who support the center. Like nonprofits everywhere, the maritime center exists largely through the largesse of the community. Given a setting that is, without exaggeration, among the finest anywhere on the Oregon Coast, attracting that kind of support shouldn’t be too difficult.
NEWPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Sea lion groupies help effort to restore destroyed docks in Newport

Last December’s storms destroyed a series of docks in Newport that sea lions lounged on. Efforts are underway to rebuild those lost docks and bring the blubbery mammals back. Jannel Goplen is with the Newport Sea Lion Foundation. She recalled the devastation the winter storms brought to the coast.
NEWPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Is Back For 2023

Come and celebrate the biggest party on the Oregon Coast at the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival this winter! For 45 years, the event has welcomed locals and visitors alike to taste some of the best regional wines. Sample wines with family and friends while eating fresh seafood from the...
NEWPORT, OR
yachatsnews.com

Tree removal will stop U.S. 20 traffic Tuesday-Wednesday three miles east of Newport

NEWPORT – Daytime commuters using U.S. Highway 20 between Newport and Toledo should be prepared for traffic delays of 20 minutes or more Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15. Oregon Department of Transportation crews are removing 20 trees at the top of a landslide along the highway three miles east of Newport. The delays will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

An old rail car and the story it told

There was a battered old rail car sitting on a spur in Albany Saturday. When I got off the bike to take a look, I learned something I hadn’t known before. The spur is at the end of a dead-end block of Madison Street just north of 12th Avenue, a block west of Hill Street.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
SALEM, OR
wholecommunity.news

Cleanup underway after derailment spills diesel near Yaquina River

About 2,000 gallons of diesel spilled near the Yaquina River after a train derailment at a Toledo mill. Toledo, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo Feb. 10 that caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.
TOLEDO, OR
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Mcminnville, OR [2023 Updated]

No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s a good chance you’ll find a great restaurant to cater to your needs in Mcminnville, OR. From Mexican to Italian cuisine, these restaurants are some of the best in town! Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a gourmet meal, check out one of the following best restaurants in Mcminnville.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
CORVALLIS, OR
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Oregon With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

If you’re looking for somewhere very special and different to eat in Albany, Oregon, then you’ll love Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant. This restaurant first opened in 1984 and it’s still family-owned and operated. Today, it’s in a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Albany. At Novak’s, you can get excellent Hungarian food on Thursdays and Fridays each week. You can order off the menu or opt for the Dinner Buffet Feast. Everything on the buffet is fantastic, but you’ll be especially impressed by the desserts. Novak’s is known for its desserts, so be sure to save room for them. Read on to learn more about this incredible buffet in Oregon.
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy