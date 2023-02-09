Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For February 13, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Phillips 66 gas station, 216 West Broadway Boulevard, for a report of a hit and run accident. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified. Charges of felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident are being requested with the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
Laclede County man accused of murdering stepbrother has trial moved to Camden County
The murder trial for a Laclede County man, accused of fatally shooting his stepbrother, will be heard in Camden County. A judge granted Kevin Ash’s motion for a change of venue last week. A Camden County judge has scheduled a jury trial to begin October 23. Ash is charged...
Sedalia police attempting to ID theft, fraud suspects possibly from Kansas City area
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two people in connection to a theft and fraud investigation.
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Fugitive In Benton County Captured By Sheriff’s Deputies
The search for a person of interest in connection to a series of theft and burglaries in Benton County and the surrounding area comes to an end with the early morning capture of 30-year-old Nichols Scott Littlejohn. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted on social media that Littlejohn was on...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday evening, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Arby's restaurant, 2701 West Broadway Boulevard. The driver was known to have an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest. James Andrew Taylor, 42, of Sedalia, was also known to have pending felony and misdemeanor charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and Violation of An Order of Protection. Taylor was arrested for his warrant on a charge of Violation of An Order of Protection (2nd or 3rd Offense). Taylor was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges.
Four Arrested In Theft Ring Found In Brumley
Four people are now behind bars in connection to stolen property found in Brumley. They include Keith Browning and Todd Box, who are both facing charges for possession of drugs and stolen property, along with Joel Kessler and Carol Wilson, who are facing charges for outstanding warrants. According to the...
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
PETTIS COUNTY CLERK AND TWO EMPLOYEES FILE LAWSUIT OVER VIDEO AND RECORDINGS
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada and two employees have filed a lawsuit over being recorded without their consent at the Pettis County Clerk’s Office. The lawsuit was filed against the Pettis County Commission and the director of the county’s information technology department. La Strada and the employees...
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Woman found stabbed on Highway 63, Columbia police seek information
Columbia police asked the public for more information after they found a woman who had been stabbed. According to a post on the Columbia Police Facebook page, on Friday morning, someone called 911 with a report of a woman who was seriously injured and was on the side of Highway 63, north of the connector with Interstate 70.
Family wants new prosecutor after man who killed their son in Fayette released on bond
FAYETTE — Tears ran down Torrance Evans Sr.’s face, as he watched the freezing January rain pour down outside the Howard County Courthouse. “This isn’t justice,” he said, pausing to catch his breath, “for killing my son.” Moments before, a judge had allowed his son’s killer to get out on bond and leave town while […] The post Family wants new prosecutor after man who killed their son in Fayette released on bond appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
INMATE CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY AT BOONVILLE CORRECTIONAL CENTER
A inmate has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance while at the Boonville Correctional Center. According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on November 23, 2022. A corrections officer observed Ryan Prater allegedly place an item in his waist band and proceed to back up to another inmate. Prater was observed reaching into his waist band and removing the item. The inmate allegedly took the item from Prater and concealed it. The officer searched the inmate and recovered a large plastic bag and one smaller bag that had folded paper with an unknown crystal substance.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
Blue Springs man pleads guilty to making terror threat
Treshawn Hardridge of Blue Springs pleaded guilty to making a terror threat on Snapchat in July and received a 2 year suspended sentence.
Saturday Crash Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A crash Saturday morning in Ray County left an Excelsior Spring man with serious injuries and multiple charges. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Donald W. Vassmer was driving a 2000 Ford F150 westbound on 88th Street in Ray County at 9 A.M. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve about a half mile west of Route O. His truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.
