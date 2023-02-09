Read full article on original website
McCarthy to lead congressional delegation to southern border
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is leading a congressional delegation to the southern border on Thursday, marking his first visit to the border since winning the gavel last month. Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani (Ariz.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Jen Kiggans (Va.) and Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) — all first-term lawmakers — will...
McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for the Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton to step down or be removed by President Biden, adding to bipartisan outrage over an inspector general report that found he misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer, among other ethics issues. “The Architect of the Capitol, […]
Hard Labor: Biden faces tough choice to replace Marty Walsh
Battle lines have emerged in the fight over the next secretary of Labor, a crucial decision for President Biden as he steps up his efforts to appeal to blue-collar workers ahead of 2024. Asian Americans in Congress are hopeful that with the expected exit of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Biden...
Biden fires Architect of Capitol
President Biden fired Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Monday, a White House official told The Hill, following outrage over an inspector general report that found Blanton misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer. “After doing our due diligence, the Architect of Capitol was terminated at the President’s direction,” the […]
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
White House announces plans to enhance transparency over nursing home ownership
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a new rule proposal that would require nursing homes to disclose more information on their ownership and management than what is currently required. Nursing homes that are enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid are already required to report certain ownership and...
White House: US continuing to monitor for flying objects
Many questions remain about the nature of three flying objects shot down over the weekend.
US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
The warning marks the highest level, Level 4, of alerts issued by the State Department, which ranges from exercising precaution to ceasing all travel.
Lankford introduces bill for families of servicemembers
A Congressman from Oklahoma is hoping a piece of legislation will help surviving spouses and children of servicemembers.
Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block light in bedroom at night
Lawyer Timothy Parlatore said on Sunday that former President Trump, whom Parlatore represents, used an empty folder that said “Classified Evening Summary” to block a light in his bedroom at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. “He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed, and it...
