KFOR

McCarthy to lead congressional delegation to southern border

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is leading a congressional delegation to the southern border on Thursday, marking his first visit to the border since winning the gavel last month. Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani (Ariz.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Jen Kiggans (Va.) and Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) — all first-term lawmakers — will...
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for the Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton to step down or be removed by President Biden, adding to bipartisan outrage over an inspector general report that found he misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer, among other ethics issues. “The Architect of the Capitol, […]
KFOR

Hard Labor: Biden faces tough choice to replace Marty Walsh

Battle lines have emerged in the fight over the next secretary of Labor, a crucial decision for President Biden as he steps up his efforts to appeal to blue-collar workers ahead of 2024. Asian Americans in Congress are hopeful that with the expected exit of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Biden...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KFOR

Biden fires Architect of Capitol

President Biden fired Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Monday, a White House official told The Hill, following outrage over an inspector general report that found Blanton misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer. “After doing our due diligence, the Architect of Capitol was terminated at the President’s direction,” the […]
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
KFOR

White House announces plans to enhance transparency over nursing home ownership

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a new rule proposal that would require nursing homes to disclose more information on their ownership and management than what is currently required. Nursing homes that are enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid are already required to report certain ownership and...

