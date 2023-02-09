Read full article on original website
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Senators will get classified briefing on unidentified objects shot down over weekend
Senators will receive a classified briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the three unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron in recent days after lawmakers expressed frustration over a lack of information coming from the Biden administration. The all-senators briefing follows a classified briefing they received last week […]
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
WNCT
Haley faces ‘high-wire act’ in 2024 bid against Trump
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. In early 2016, the then-South Carolina governor said she was “embarrassed” by candidate Donald Trump and decried his reluctance to condemn white supremacists. Nine months later, she agreed to join his Cabinet, serving as a key validator as Trump sought to win over skeptical world leaders and voters at home.
When do you want NC schools to open? Bill would make that a decision for school boards.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s official: The North Carolina House is considering a bill that would allow school boards across the state to choose when to start and end a school year. Rep. Neal Jackson (R-Robbins), who represents a portion of Randolph County, said Monday that he now had filed House Bill 86 to make […]
US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
The warning marks the highest level, Level 4, of alerts issued by the State Department, which ranges from exercising precaution to ceasing all travel.
Third ‘unidentified object’ downed this week, this time over Lake Huron
A third "unidentified object" has been shot down in as many days, U.S. officials confirmed Sunday.
