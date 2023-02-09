Read full article on original website
Emmerdale jail fears for Sam after horror Eric accident
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Sam Dingle fears for his future next week after a shocking incident involving Eric Pollard. The long-running soap is exploring the cost-of-living crisis with the Dingle family, who are struggling with anxiety over how to pay their heating bills. Upcoming episodes see the Dingles start to...
Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas reveals which past star wants to return
Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas has opened up about which character from the show’s past would like to return to the show. In an interview with Inside Soap, the Donte Charles actor said: "I often talk to Tom Payne, who played Mika’s boyfriend Brett, and he’s a big movie star now. He’s in The Walking Dead and living in LA, but he still said he wants to come back and do a couple of episodes!
Waterloo Road star Priyasasha Kumari praises show for breaking stereotypes with Samia role
Waterloo Road revival's Priyasasha Kumari has commended the characterisation of her onscreen alter-ego Samia Choudhry. Chatting to BBC Asian Network, she highlighted Samia's willingness to "speak her mind" that goes hand-in-hand with a "fierce, empowering" persona, which is historically rare in South Asian roles. "I think in the beginning you...
Coronation Street star Rob Shaw Cameron reflects on forgotten past soap roles
Laurence Reeves is a relative newbie in Coronation Street, but he has already been through a lot, including a murder mystery storyline and what looks like the upcoming breakdown of his relationship with Sean. But, it turns out that the actor behind Laurence, Rob Shaw Cameron, isn't such a newbie...
Coronation Street star Peter Gunn calls for new Brian romance
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Love could soon be in the air for Brian Packham, if Corrie actor Peter Gunn gets his way. On the soap since April 2010, the owner of The Kabin was most recently in a relationship with Cathy Matthews up until her exit last year. Asked by...
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce explains collapse drama in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has explained his character Stephen Reid's next ruthless plan. Stephen finds himself in a new battle of wills in Monday's episode (February 13) as he tries to convince sleazy businessman Rufus to sign a deal with Underworld. Scheming Stephen recently tried...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Is Call the Midwife's Sister Monica Joan leaving the show?
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 7 spoilers follow. Sister Monica Joan's fate was left in a particularly uncertain state at the end of Call the Midwife's latest episode when Nonnatus' favourite nun was struck down with a case of hepatitis. Worryingly, her chances of recovery were looking pretty grim,...
EastEnders' Sharon Watts to make devastating discovery after Keanu reunion
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Sharon Watts will be left devastated after reuniting with Keanu Taylor. Sharon and Keanu will share a passionate reunion at the start of next week, but a series of events could mean their happiness is short-lived. After giving into their feelings in The Vic, a flustered...
Call the Midwife season 12 finale delayed amid BBC schedule shake-up
Call the Midwife's season 12 finale has been delayed by a week. The BBC confirmed the news today via Twitter, saying the scheduling change was down to the BAFTA Film Ceremony being aired instead this Sunday (February 19). Announcing that the series finale would instead air the week after, the...
Home and Away confirms return for Justin Morgan's daughter Ava
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has confirmed that Justin Morgan's estranged daughter Ava Gilbert will be returning to Summer Bay. According to TV Week, Ava will make an unexpected appearance in the Bay, with her sights seemingly set on Theo Poulos after his band Lyrik's success. The role has also been recast, with Annabel Wolfe taking over the role from Grace Thomas and Alice Roberts.
The Flash season 9 will "pay homage" to Arrow in reunion episode
The Flash's ninth and final season will pay tribute to the genesis of the Arrowverse in style with its ninth episode, which will bring back Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen. The episode is being directed by Arrowverse star Danielle Panabaker, and although it's still a few weeks away from airing in the US, she has been teasing what we can expect.
Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne left emotional after performing without drag "armour"
Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne has opened up about skating without their drag "armour", saying that it was an emotional experience for them. Performing to 'Halo' by Beyoncé for Icons Week alongside partner Colin Grafton, the drag queen decided to skate as James Lee Williams rather their drag persona The Vivienne.
Yellowjackets stars share cast photos as season 2 wraps
Yellowjackets, the fan-favourite, critically acclaimed drama, has wrapped filming on season 2 — and the show’s cast have taken to Instagram to post behind the scenes pictures to celebrate the completion of filming. The show’s castmembers like Tawny Cypress, Simone Kessell and Christina Ricci all posted pictures from...
Home and Away's Felicity Newman issues threat to Tane Parata in new row
Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian-pace episodes. Home and Away's Felicity Newman and Tane Parata will continue to struggle this week in Australia, as the aftermath of the horror crash – which has yet to air in the UK – continues. In upcoming scenes (via TV Week),...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman makes his debut as Dylan's old rival Max, while Robyn makes a life-changing decision and Stevie seeks comfort in Marcus. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. Meet Max!. Former EastEnders star Nigel...
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston describes taking "mean characters" home
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has described taking "mean characters" home after a day filming and how to avoid it. Cranston is best known for his portrayal of Walter White, the chemistry teacher turned drug lord in the hit series between 2008 and 2013. Speaking of playing "mean" characters, Cranston...
Hollyoaks' Norma to hide huge new secret in Warren story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Norma Crow will hide a new secret from son Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. Viewers have been along for the ride as Norma and Warren have tried to form a real mother-son relationship, in spite of their criminal empire often getting in the way. In upcoming scenes, Warren...
