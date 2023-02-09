Case Dismissed Against Spotsylvania Deputy on Trial in Shooting of Black Man

Read full article on original website
Dick Cranium
4d ago
he dumped a whole clip in a unarmed man and the case was dismissed?!?! ppl are going eventually start dumping back , I hate to say it but it's true...
Reply(1)
7
JoelyingBiden
4d ago
It's a tragedy what happened to this young man but you can't be jumping into a case without any physical evidence The prosecutor did not make his case. And another thing you just can't jump on the racial band ragging Just to make your image look good for the woke crowd. If he just had just enough evidence but he didn't
Reply(4)
2
Related
NBC Washington
2 Men Killed, 1 Hurt in Charles County Shooting
Two men have died and another was injured in a shooting in Charles County, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. The three men were shot on Shelton Court shortly before 2 p.m., Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office, told News4. They then drove away from the shooting scene.
21-year-old man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire. Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.
Police: Woman stabbed by family member in Prince William, has serious injuries
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop for a report of a domestic-related stabbing on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
Prince William Police investigating third bank robbery in 9 days
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller which implied that he was armed and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot headed towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen and no injuries were reported.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County police seeking public’s help
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Red Crab. ACPD announced Monday, February 13, that officers were called out to the area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. There, they found out that a woman had already been taken to the hospital.
Chesterfield Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
According to police, at around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, an unknown man walked into a 7-Eleven on the 9700 block of Route 1 with a knife and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man ran out of the store.
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge
A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to…
Amelia 18-year-old killed in Powhatan County crash
Police said 18-year-old Abigail Elizabeth Warren, of Jetersville, was driving a 2014 Mazda 6 southbound on Genito Road near Winterbrook Drive around 4 p.m. when the car ran off the side of the road to the left and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.
NBC Washington
Person Found Shot to Death in Shopping Center Parking Lot in Prince George's
A person was found shot to death at a shopping center in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday evening. Police were called to Ritchie Station Marketplace about 5 p.m. Police pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting resulted in multiple crashes on Silver Hill Road near Pennsylvania Avenue.
Man hurt in Chesterfield shooting Sunday morning
A man is fighting to live in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Chesterfield.
NBC12
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
NBC Washington
Have You Seen This Car? DC Police Search for Minivan Involved in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping
D.C. police released new photos of a minivan involved in a violent armed robbery and kidnapping in Northwest on Tuesday. Investigators said a man and a woman in a blue Honda Odyssey pulled up next to the victim on Park Road in Columbia Heights and asked for help. The victim...
Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young as 7 years old
WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 to 10 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Detectives claim the young suspect was accompanied...
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
cbs19news
Drunk driver sentenced for 2022 fatal Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to a fatal drunk driving crash learned how long he'll spend behind bars at the Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday. The judge sentenced Cristian Salinas-Perez to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The 21-year-old...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
Comments / 17