Lea County, NM

abc7amarillo.com

Burglary suspect arrested after evading Curry County deputies

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Lovington, NM man was arrested and accused of burglarizing a residence on Curry Road 9 on Thursday. Curry County deputies responded to the burglary on Curry Road 9 at 1:32 p.m. As deputies were on the way, the victim provided a description of...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Missing Hobbs man found safe, NMSP said

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A Silver Alert was issued for Cresencio Portillo, 88, who was last seen at the White Sands Nursing Home in Hobbs, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police. Police provided an update Thursday night and said Portillo was located and safe. Portillo was described as a Hispanic […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
cbs7.com

Andrews County bans Tik Tok to prevent cyberattacks

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Commissioners unanimously voted to ban Tik Tok from county-owned buildings. This ban comes after Governor Gregg Abbott sent out a recommendation to governing entities to block the social media site. Anyone in Andrews with a county-owned device whether it’s a phone or tablet, will...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
