KFDA
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary on Thursday afternoon. According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9, at around 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a call on a possible burglary in progress. As deputies...
abc7amarillo.com
Burglary suspect arrested after evading Curry County deputies
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Lovington, NM man was arrested and accused of burglarizing a residence on Curry Road 9 on Thursday. Curry County deputies responded to the burglary on Curry Road 9 at 1:32 p.m. As deputies were on the way, the victim provided a description of...
Missing Hobbs man found safe, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A Silver Alert was issued for Cresencio Portillo, 88, who was last seen at the White Sands Nursing Home in Hobbs, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police. Police provided an update Thursday night and said Portillo was located and safe. Portillo was described as a Hispanic […]
Andrews County bans TikTok on county devices, network
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — In the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott implementing a ban of the popular social media app TikTok on state-issued devices, multiple universities and counties have been following suit. Collin County in North Texas banned the app at the beginning of 2023, and the restriction is...
Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
cbs7.com
Andrews County bans Tik Tok to prevent cyberattacks
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Commissioners unanimously voted to ban Tik Tok from county-owned buildings. This ban comes after Governor Gregg Abbott sent out a recommendation to governing entities to block the social media site. Anyone in Andrews with a county-owned device whether it’s a phone or tablet, will...
