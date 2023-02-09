ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department responded to a shooting at Cullman Funeral Home. A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department said two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot. A spokesperson...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

2 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting at funeral home in Cullman

Two people were shot Monday morning at a funeral home in Cullman. Both received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident at Cullman Funeral Home, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman Police Department. A sheriff’s office deputy took the suspect, whose name has not been released, into custody....
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Man says daughter, granddaughter nearly died with 2 others in Alabama shooting allegedly over utilities

The Falkville man charged with shooting three people last Sunday, two of whom died, also shot at but missed a woman and her daughter, according to the woman’s father. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 36, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, and his 36-year-old stepson Marcus Ken Reed. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Sarah Conley, who received multiple gunshot wounds but was released Monday from Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. Sunday but were unable to locate a suspect. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a caller told police that someone had entered a business, pulled a gun out and stolen money from the register. The caller then said that the suspect ran away.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Victims in Hospital after shooting at Huntsville Gas Station

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday. Two Victims in Hospital after shooting at Huntsville …. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday. Bill Could Make...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person critically injured in Huntsville shooting

According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital for treatment. Murder trials underway this week in Limestone County & Morgan County. Updated: 13 hours ago. One trial begins Monday while Defense attorneys begin calling witnesses in the other.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in shooting on Galaxy Way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News has confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. A Huntsville Police spokesperson confirmed the update to us around 6:30 p.m. As we reported earlier in the day, one man was shot around 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Galaxy Way in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two wounded in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department are on the scene of an alleged shooting at Cullman Funeral Home. A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department says two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home. Police on the scene are investigating the shooting.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Councilman files motion to suppress statements

According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital for treatment. Murder trials underway this week in Limestone County & Morgan County. Updated: 13 hours ago. One trial begins Monday while Defense attorneys begin calling witnesses in the other.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:   Thursday, Feb. 2  Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community.   Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations.    Friday, Feb. 3  Deputies arrested Walter...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
ONEONTA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy