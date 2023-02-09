Read full article on original website
Sheffield man arrested after allegedly ‘delivering’ fentanyl pills at Walmart
Authorities arrested a man in Muscle Shoals after witnessing a drug delivery in the parking lot of Walmart.
WAFF
Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department responded to a shooting at Cullman Funeral Home. A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department said two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot. A spokesperson...
WAAY-TV
2 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting at funeral home in Cullman
Two people were shot Monday morning at a funeral home in Cullman. Both received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident at Cullman Funeral Home, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman Police Department. A sheriff’s office deputy took the suspect, whose name has not been released, into custody....
Man says daughter, granddaughter nearly died with 2 others in Alabama shooting allegedly over utilities
The Falkville man charged with shooting three people last Sunday, two of whom died, also shot at but missed a woman and her daughter, according to the woman’s father. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 36, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, and his 36-year-old stepson Marcus Ken Reed. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Sarah Conley, who received multiple gunshot wounds but was released Monday from Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities.
Two injured in shooting at Huntsville gas station
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday.
WAFF
Huntsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. Sunday but were unable to locate a suspect. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a caller told police that someone had entered a business, pulled a gun out and stolen money from the register. The caller then said that the suspect ran away.
WHNT-TV
Two Victims in Hospital after shooting at Huntsville Gas Station
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday. Two Victims in Hospital after shooting at Huntsville …. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday. Bill Could Make...
WAFF
One person critically injured in Huntsville shooting
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital for treatment. Murder trials underway this week in Limestone County & Morgan County. Updated: 13 hours ago. One trial begins Monday while Defense attorneys begin calling witnesses in the other.
WAFF
Victim identified in shooting on Galaxy Way
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News has confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. A Huntsville Police spokesperson confirmed the update to us around 6:30 p.m. As we reported earlier in the day, one man was shot around 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Galaxy Way in Huntsville.
WAFF
Two wounded in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department are on the scene of an alleged shooting at Cullman Funeral Home. A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department says two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home. Police on the scene are investigating the shooting.
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman files motion to suppress statements
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital for treatment. Murder trials underway this week in Limestone County & Morgan County. Updated: 13 hours ago. One trial begins Monday while Defense attorneys begin calling witnesses in the other.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...
Massive amount of drugs, guns and cash found during search
58 pounds of marijuana, 111 grams of cocaine, three grams of LSD, four mason jars and seven bags of THC wax, 86 THC vape cartridges, 12 THC gummies, eight firearms and around $18,000 of "suspected drug proceeds" were allegedly found at the home.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
40-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Cullman man dead.
Huntsville councilman shoplifted $491 in groceries, other items over 2½ months, warrants state
City Councilman Devyn Keith is accused of shoplifting groceries and other merchandise, valued at $491.13, from three Walmart stores in Huntsville, according to court records made public today. The warrants charging Keith with four misdemeanor counts of theft allege the following shoplifting incidents:. $129.28 worth of groceries and sundry items...
Two minors allegedly found with Xanax, bottle of Captain Morgan rum
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department said it was around midnight Tuesday when an officer driving on Hwy. 431 noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed - and clocked it at 82 mph on his traffic radar.
