NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard might not be the splashy move Memphis Grizzlies fans expected, but it's a move that addresses one of the team's biggest needs. Shooting.

Kennard, a sixth-year guard, was reportedly acquired in a three-team deal Thursday involving the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. The former first-round pick will be on his third NBA team.

Here's what we know about Kennard, a career 42.7% 3-point shooter.

Shooter's touch

Kennard led the NBA in 3-point shooting last season (44.9%) and is fifth this season (44.7%). He was also 10th in the league in 2020-21 at 44.6% and was also runner-up in the 3-point contest at last season's All-Star Game.

MOST HATED NBA TEAM?: How Taylor Jenkins feels about Ja Morant, Grizzlies saying they're NBA's 'most hated' team

BROOKS ON BOOS: Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on boos in Memphis: 'I get booed everywhere ... I don't really care'

For good measure, Kennard has shot 41.5% or better on 3-pointers in four of his six seasons and never worse than 39.4% in a season. That's pleasant news for the Grizzlies, who are 24th (out of 30 NBA teams) in 3-point percentage (34.4%) and 20th in average 3-pointers made per game (11.3).

Desmond Bane, currently sixth in the league in 3-point shooting (43.5%), is the Grizzlies' main reliable shooting threat along with Tyus Jones at 37.8%. With Kennard, the Grizzlies add another dependable shooter who'll likely have the green light to take more than the 3.8 attempts per game he had this season with the Clippers.

Bench support

Despite being a former lottery pick in 2017, Kennard had started 85 of 332 games in his career. That's fine because the Grizzlies' bench needs more depth.

Jones and Brandon Clarke have been dependable reserves this season and in past playoff games. But with Ziaire Williams struggling and the Grizzlies' young core looking ... well, young and not ready for primetime, they need players who can be counted on down the stretch.

Kennard missed some time with a calf injury this season but has played at least 63 in games in four of his past five seasons. He also was a contributor during the Clippers' run to the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

Duke connection

The Grizzlies aren't shy about adding players from Duke since general manager Zach Kleiman took over in summer 2019. Kennard is just the latest Blue Devil to find his way to Memphis.

Jones, the team's back-up point guard, played one season at Duke and won a national championship in 2015. Justise Winslow and Grayson Allen both had recent stints with the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies also signed Matthew Hurt to the Hustle, their G-League affiliate, and in 2019, they traded for Miles Plumlee but waived him before the start of the season.

It's a minor coincidence but a sign that Kleiman has an affinity for players coming from Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's system. Jones worked out well and Allen was a reliable player during his time in Memphis.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard