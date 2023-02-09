Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
longisland.com
FBI: Two Defendants Sentenced for their Participation in the Murder and Extortion of Queens Business Owner
In federal court in Brooklyn, Ppassim Elder, also known as “Bsam,” “Big Sam” and “Sam,” and Wilbert Bryant, also known as “Will” and “La,” were sentenced by United States District Judge William F. Kuntz II, to terms of imprisonment of 202 years and 40 years, respectively. The defendants were sentenced for extortion and fraud offenses following their conviction after a three-week trial in September and October 2021. At trial, the evidence showed that Elder and Bryant participated in an extortion scheme during which one victim was pistol-whipped and another victim was fatally shot in the face.
NBC New York
1 Dead, 8 Hurt After Violent U-Haul Rampage Through NYC; Driver in Custody
Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind Monday morning's mayhem after a man behind the wheel of a rented U-Haul truck plowed into multiple people on streets, bike lanes and sidewalks of two Brooklyn neighborhoods, leaving one dead and eight injured in his wake. The driver, a 62-year-old...
bronx.com
NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2035 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Douglas Connolly. NYPD Detective. Charges:. stalking;. computer trespassing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition
NEW YORK, NY – A fight outside a barbershop in Little Haiti ended up with one person being sent to the hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. According to police, at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 3302 Church Street regarding a male stabbing victim. Detectives with the NYPD’s 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault. When police arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old male with a stab wound to his neck. Police determined an altercation with an unidentified male suspect escalated. At one point, the suspect The post Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
2 men pose as Con Ed workers in Brooklyn home invasion
Security camera video shows the men knocking on an apartment door at a building in Brownsville.
Sheepshead Bay burglar took credit cards, Apple devices
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are trying to identify a man wanted for a break-in and burglary at home near Avenue U and 23rd Street in Sheepshead Bay on January 24. According to police, the suspect entered the residence at around 7:15 pm and removed several items, including Apple products and credit cards. 61st Precinct detectives estimate the approximate value of the stolen property is $3,800. “The individual fled in an unknown direction on foot. There were no occupants inside of the residence at the time of the incident as well as no injuries reported,” a spokesperson with The post Sheepshead Bay burglar took credit cards, Apple devices appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at luxury Midtown condo
A man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a luxury condo building in Midtown — and his wife told cops he was stressed about a “work incident,” police and sources said. Steven Lord, 58, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at 310 E. 53rd St. at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “The wife was on scene and told us he had expressed stress over some sort of a work incident,” a police source said. Investigators do not suspect any criminality, cops said. The Office of the City Medical Examiner will...
Man arrested for shoplifting dies in NYPD custody
A 47-year-old man who was arrested in January for shoplifting died in NYPD custody at a Manhattan hospital on Thursday, police announced Friday.
fox5ny.com
MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969
A Brooklyn homeowner who claims he is the victim of fraudulent property transfer and faces the threat of eviction will appear before a housing court judge on Friday. Ray Cortez, an 88-year-old former cab driver and immigrant from Peru, fears he may lose his three-story townhouse, purchased for $20,000 in 1969, which is now worth an estimated $2 million. Cortez, diagnosed with early-onset dementia, had lived with the threat of eviction since 2015 when he first learned that he was no longer the property owner.
2 NJ schools on lockdown over search for possibly armed dad; 3 people arrested
Two New Jersey schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning while searching for a parent who may have been armed, authorities said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan murder mysteries: Woman executed in East Village, man gunned down in Alphabet City
Manhattan murder detectives are busy looking for the killers who gunned down two people in East Village and Alphabet City in separate incidents on Thursday. A 25-year-old woman was gunned own near Union Square, at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, in the East Village at about 5:01 a.m. on Sept. 1.
pix11.com
Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was not hit by a train. […]
Eyewitness News
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport
NEW YORK, New York. (WFSB) - TSA officials say a woman from Connecticut was arrested after bringing her loaded gun through a TSA security checkpoint. Officials say the incident happened on February 10th. The Greenwich woman was not ticketed to fly, but was issued a “gate pass” to escort a...
