BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. "During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping," the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. "The suspect struck the victim's

