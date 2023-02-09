ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

FBI: Two Defendants Sentenced for their Participation in the Murder and Extortion of Queens Business Owner

In federal court in Brooklyn, Ppassim Elder, also known as “Bsam,” “Big Sam” and “Sam,” and Wilbert Bryant, also known as “Will” and “La,” were sentenced by United States District Judge William F. Kuntz II, to terms of imprisonment of 202 years and 40 years, respectively. The defendants were sentenced for extortion and fraud offenses following their conviction after a three-week trial in September and October 2021. At trial, the evidence showed that Elder and Bryant participated in an extortion scheme during which one victim was pistol-whipped and another victim was fatally shot in the face.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

1 Dead, 8 Hurt After Violent U-Haul Rampage Through NYC; Driver in Custody

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind Monday morning's mayhem after a man behind the wheel of a rented U-Haul truck plowed into multiple people on streets, bike lanes and sidewalks of two Brooklyn neighborhoods, leaving one dead and eight injured in his wake. The driver, a 62-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2035 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Douglas Connolly. NYPD Detective. Charges:. stalking;. computer trespassing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition

NEW YORK, NY – A fight outside a barbershop in Little Haiti ended up with one person being sent to the hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. According to police, at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 3302 Church Street regarding a male stabbing victim. Detectives with the NYPD’s 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault. When police arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old male with a stab wound to his neck. Police determined an altercation with an unidentified male suspect escalated. At one point, the suspect The post Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Sheepshead Bay burglar took credit cards, Apple devices

NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are trying to identify a man wanted for a break-in and burglary at home near Avenue U and 23rd Street in Sheepshead Bay on January 24. According to police, the suspect entered the residence at around 7:15 pm and removed several items, including Apple products and credit cards. 61st Precinct detectives estimate the approximate value of the stolen property is $3,800. “The individual fled in an unknown direction on foot. There were no occupants inside of the residence at the time of the incident as well as no injuries reported,” a spokesperson with The post Sheepshead Bay burglar took credit cards, Apple devices appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at luxury Midtown condo

A man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a luxury condo building in Midtown — and his wife told cops he was stressed about a “work incident,” police and sources said. Steven Lord, 58, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at 310 E. 53rd St. at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  “The wife was on scene and told us he had expressed stress over some sort of a work incident,” a police source said. Investigators do not suspect any criminality, cops said. The Office of the City Medical Examiner will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sara Irshad

An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969

A Brooklyn homeowner who claims he is the victim of fraudulent property transfer and faces the threat of eviction will appear before a housing court judge on Friday. Ray Cortez, an 88-year-old former cab driver and immigrant from Peru, fears he may lose his three-story townhouse, purchased for $20,000 in 1969, which is now worth an estimated $2 million. Cortez, diagnosed with early-onset dementia, had lived with the threat of eviction since 2015 when he first learned that he was no longer the property owner.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was not hit by a train. […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy