A popular restaurant in New Jersey has implemented a new rule: No kids are allowed. And the policy shift has gotten people fired up, on both sides of the debate. Nettie's House of Spaghetti is in hot water with some of its customers after posting on its social media pages that children under the age of 10 would no longer be permitted to dine at the Tinton Falls restaurant.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO