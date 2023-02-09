Melbourne man arrested on 108 counts related to child pornography possession

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 63-year-old Melbourne man was arrested on 108 charges related to the possession of child pornography Wednesday and is being held on $1,080,000 bond at Brevard County Jail, according to police.

George A. White was charged with 54 counts of possession of material depicting sexual conduct involving a child and 54 counts of possession with intent to promote material depicting sexual content involving a child, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Police initially received a tip on Aug. 10, 2022, from a repairman regarding child pornography the repairman believed he had spotted on White's computer while in the house during a service call, according to a statement released by the department.

Police spoke to White on Aug. 12, at which time he told them he had "an array of sexually explicit images of children" on his computer, according to an affidavit. He told police he suffered from a medical condition that led him to have sexual desires toward children. He went on to say he had been viewing explicit images of children since 2008.

Police believe the images were downloaded from multiple sources online, and there is no local connection.

A computer and other digital devices were seized from White's home, and a forensic examination of the devices was conducted. Police found "hundreds of images," with at least 54 meeting required elements of child pornography according to Florida state statute.

In the affidavit, police said they believe there may be more images of child pornography that will be revealed upon further analysis.

White once worked as a reporter and later a freelancer for FLORIDA TODAY, last doing work for the paper in 2016.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne man arrested on 108 counts related to child pornography possession