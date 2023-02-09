Former Worcester boss Diamond slams plans by new owners Atlas to rebrand as Sixways Rugby

Former Worcester boss Steve Diamond and the club’s ex-players led the vehement criticism of the Warriors’ new owners after they announced controversial rebrand plans .

The Gallagher Premiership side went into administration last year amid an unprecedented financial crisis in English rugby.

Atlas Consortium – led by Jim O’Toole and James Sandford – took over the Sixways outfit after being given preferred ownership status by the club’s administrators.

Atlas had been given until February 14 to meet the RFU’s criteria for them to play in the Championship next season.

On Thursday, O’Toole confirmed Atlas had pulled out of negotiations with the RFU and that they would merge with National League side Stourbridge.

The two sides plan to come together and rebrand as Sixways Rugby.

It means that as a club, Worcester will cease to exist and that Worcester’s creditors – who include former staff members and are owed a sum understood to be in the region of £6million – will go unpaid.

‘The staff, players and suppliers have been shafted. From the frying pan into the fire rings a bell,’ said Diamond, who was in charge of Worcester during their demise.

The RFU reiterated its desire for Worcester to play in the Championship in a ‘sustainable’ way but O’Toole said the stipulations requested by English rugby’s governing body were ‘too onerous.’

The Atlas takeover could yet be vetoed by the Department for Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) and a statement from them hit out at O’Toole’s plans.

A DCMS spokesperson said: ‘This is devastating news for rugby fans across the West Midlands.

‘The Government has done everything it can to protect Worcester Warriors, including through financial support during the pandemic.

‘Despite repeated assurances from the Atlas Consortium, we are deeply disappointed fans will no longer be able to support their club in the Championship – either next season or beyond.

‘We fully support the RFU in its objective to obtain all necessary information with regards to the club's sustainability and ownership when participating in their competitions.’

O’Toole also said he would be open to Wasps – another Premiership side who went out of business last year – playing at Worcester’s Sixways home.

O’Toole’s comments and plans have gone down badly in what amounts to a major own goal.

For Worcester – or Sixways Rugby – to play in any league in English rugby, they need RFU backing.

Not only is that yet to arrive, but it now looks further away than ever.

‘Terrible news coming out of regarding Worcester,’ said the club’s former captain Ted Hill.

‘Not only for staff and players who are still owed substantial amounts of money, but also for the fans who have lost their team.’