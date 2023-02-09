Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
CBS Sports
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he did 'check in' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on deadline moves
Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media on Saturday following the team's busy trade deadline week. Through a series of moves that was highlighted by a three-team deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers reshaped their roster in a significant way.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook expected to join Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat if buyout happens, per report
When the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to Utah before the trade deadline, it was never expected that he would stay there. He hasn't officially been bought out by the Jazz yet, but the expectation is that he will be soon, and when that happens, the indication that he will join either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
Gary Payton II injury update: Warriors hope reacquired guard can return from core issue before playoffs
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will miss time due to the core muscle injury he dealt with as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, but for now, it does not appear as though it will be as much time as previously believed. According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Payton will be re-evaluated in one month, and the team hopes to have him back on the floor before the postseason begins in April.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT
Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes silencing the Eagles defense -- not a flag -- decided the Super Bowl, plus ranking commercials
Good morning to everyone but especially to... Sometimes, when Patrick Mahomes is cooking up something magical, you can feel it in the air. An escape act here, a quick completion there, a perfect shot downfield or a big scramble. You feel like it's only a matter of time. Sometimes numbers can't qualify it.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo files three trademarks, including 'Stay Fr34ky'
Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure that no one can take advantage of his well-known moniker "The Greek Freak." According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Milwaukee Bucks star has filed three separate trademarks that are related to his "Greek Freak" nickname, including "Stay Fr34ky." Of course, "Stay Fr34ky" is a...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday
McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close
Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Hasson Reddick opens up on turf problems: 'It was the worst field that I've ever played on'
GLENDALE, Arizona -- Haason Reddick wasn't making any excuses regarding the playing surface in Super Bowl LVII, but it was fair for the Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher to vent his frustration. Reddick didn't record a sack in the Super Bowl, but he did have seven pressures for an Eagles pass...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Damar Hamlin honored on field, accompanied by caregivers, takes picture with LeBron James
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, just over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a "Monday Night Football" game. Hamlin was accompanied by his caregivers on the field. Hamlin...
