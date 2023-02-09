ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II injury update: Warriors hope reacquired guard can return from core issue before playoffs

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will miss time due to the core muscle injury he dealt with as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, but for now, it does not appear as though it will be as much time as previously believed. According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Payton will be re-evaluated in one month, and the team hopes to have him back on the floor before the postseason begins in April.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
CBS Sports

Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT

Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games

Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut

Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday

McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
CBS Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close

Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday

Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.

