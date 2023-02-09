Homeless Heroes holds meeting with Willow Creek residents to address concerns, questions

Homeless Heroes held a meeting with residents of Willow Creek Wednesday evening to address the community concerns about a proposed tiny home community for homeless veterans that would be located in the area.

The land in question was voted unanimously to be donated to the nonprofit organization Homeless Heroes, to build a tiny homes community that would be used to house homeless veterans in the area. About 10 acres of land were agreed to be donated to the project near Vinewood Street and Potter County Fire Station No. 5. Homeless Heroes, if allowed to move forward with the project, would start with about 10 homes with community areas and plans to have agreements for veteran services to be made available for those chosen to live in the community.

Tiffany Bellflower, the founder of Homeless Heroes, had various members of her board and other veteran organizations present to address concerns from the community. About 100 people were in attendance at the meeting held at the Grandeza Events venue, located right off U.S. 287 north of Amarillo.

Ever since the Potter County Commissioners' Court voted to donate the land to Homeless Heroes, many community residents have spoken out against the donation and usage of the land for this project. Many residents in the area feel that the location is not ideal due to the lack of services in the area, such as public transportation, sidewalks and distance from grocery stores.

Other residents expressed concern that the tiny home community for veterans would decrease property and home values in the area and be less safe for the veterans and community members. There was concern about the mental health of homeless veterans, some of which could have PTSD problems; residents say that the area, with its proximity to a local gun club and the number of fireworks that are used in the area, could be problematic for homeless veterans.

Many at the meeting also expressed concern about the vetting process for those chosen to live in the community. One resident wanted to know how the community would verify that those in the community were actually veterans, since some homeless people represent themselves as veterans to solicit street donations. More than 100 residents have signed a petition to not allow the tiny home community in their area.

Bellflower said that this meeting was important to hear the community's concerns and to be able to explain what the tiny home project was and wasn’t.

Asked if she felt the forum went as she thought it would that night, Bellflower said that she was not surprised by any of the comments or concerns that she heard and she would expect wherever the project is located that there would be some level of pushback.

“People want to know what is going on in their community; change is not always easy,” Bellflower said. “Some in this community have said that they felt blindsided by it, and that was not the intention. By having a forum here tonight and giving them that voice to speak, I think that was the right thing to do. I think it would have been a waste of everyone’s time if we did not show up to take these questions. Hard questions matter, and there is power in clarity.”

Melanie Scott, who was in attendance at the meeting, says she supports the project, but not its location.

"This is a poor location because of the simple fact that there are no services that are consistent out here,” Scott said. "They did not check with the community as far the services here. There is no infrastructure, such as sidewalks or public transportation. This location is 10 miles from the services that the vets need. This whole project is not really planned out.”

Scott said that the lack of clarity on the budget, planning and support for the project are key reasons that the project in this location has her opposition. She said that there are areas that the veteran's housing development would be an asset, but this location is not one of them.

Chasity Wedgeworth, who was also opposed to the project for many of the same reasons, spoke about safety concerns for triggers in the area that could negatively affect people who may suffer from PTSD. A major concern for Wedgeworth was a lack of specifics about the project outside of the proposed cost.

“I would have been more comfortable if we had got some actual answers; I feel like the answers were all very generalized and lacked specifics,” Wedgeworth said. “If they had been more specific in their answers, people would have been more receptive to them.”

Wedgeworth said that Homeless Heroes had previously touted that the community had to be closer to resources and services.

“This needs to be in a place where it is going to be efficient and successful,” Wedgeworth said. “With our infrastructure in this area, such as lack of sidewalks and public transportation, it will not be safe. This should not have been passed without more questions answered.”

Among those in attendance were Potter County Commissioners John Coffee and Blair Schaeffer, who both voted in favor of the project. Commissioner Coffee spoke about the feedback he has received since the decision to award the land and what he heard at the community forum in opposition to the Homeless Heroes Project.

“The community is not happy because of the location of the project, but I think they support the program,” Coffee said. “I think what Homeless Heroes is trying to do is a positive thing, but I am not convinced that it is needed based on what my research shows, but I have always been told that more housing is always good. Veterans need to be taken care of; we owe that to them.”

Coffee said he now does not support the location and plans to vote against it at the next commissioners' court meeting, but he does support the veterans that it could help.

“I think it’s kind of a tightrope that we are trying to figure out with a good location for them to be, but hopefully Tiffany Bellflower and her organization can find the right spot,” Coffee said.

Along with community complaints, Coffee said that with the city’s new Transformation Park project that will be located near the new multimodal transit center near downtown Amarillo, there might not be a need for this type of community. Coffee said that services would be located onsite at the city’s project and that, in many ways, this would be a duplication of services for shelter without the same infrastructure and security. A location closer to veteran services would be much more practical, in Coffee’s opinion.

When asked why he initially voted yes to transferring the land for the project, Coffee said that after receiving phone calls and thinking about it, he regretted his vote. He said that the proposal was kind of just put on the agenda without any vetting or supporting documents and should have never been voted on by the court at the time.

“We made a mistake, in my opinion,” Coffee said.

“Hindsight is always 20/20, and sometimes we make decisions that we sometimes want to change our minds on later,” Bellflower said after the discussion. “I applaud that he addressed the community and for standing up and saying maybe I did not get it right. He has expressed support for the project and, hopefully, he can use what he heard here tonight to help us choose the right area for this project.”

Asked about the disconnect that some have with this project and Transformation Park being the same thing, Bellflower emphasized that this community is not just about providing shelter, but putting veterans in actual homes and all the regular amenities that come in, such as water and living areas.

“We are two completely separate projects. Transformation Park is a temporary shelter, but we are providing housing that we will work to transition them out of," Bellflower said. "The transition is from on the streets to back on their feet. The transition is the roof over their head and the consistency to get into the resource programs that can move them to the next level.”

Bellflower said the rules and the setup for both communities would be very different and that veteran services would be involved in helping to select people for the community. She also said that infrastructure concerns might be an issue wherever the community is set up, and there may be no place that will be ready-made for the community. She said that her organization has worked out agreements with veteran services to come out to the community, and transportation issues would be addressed wherever the project is located.

Asked what her organization can take from the community feedback she received, Bellflower said that meetings like this make it one more step closer to making the Homeless Heroes Project a yes.

“Every single 'no' that we got tonight and over the last few years have brought us closer to a 'yes,'” Bellflower said. "I will take all of their concerns and make sure that they are all addressed, whether the project is here or somewhere else, so that we can mold the way that we approach these communities to get them on board.”

