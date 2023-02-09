Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Comments on Coaching Russell Westbrook in OKC
Donovan comments on coaching Westbrook in OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan obviously can’t---and didn't---comment on the Chicago Bulls’ potential pursuit of Russell Westbrook should the current Utah Jazz guard enter the buyout market. But Donovan, who coached Westbrook for four seasons with the Oklahoma...
‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her
LeBron James made a young fan's night on Saturday simply by sitting on the bench. An ankle injury held James out of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Golden State Warriors. But the NBA's new all-time leading scorer was in attendance at Chase Center for the game. And when James...
Stacey King Says He'd Take Russell Westbrook on Bulls ‘Any Night'
King: I'd take Russell Westbrook 'on my team any night' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls didn't make any moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Bulls and Artūras Karnišovas want to improve this roster to make a push for the playoff market, they need to turn to the buyout market.
Bulls' Turnover, 3-Point Woes Lead to Another 4th-Quarter Collapse
CLEVELAND --- The Chicago Bulls concluded an 0-3 trip with a come-from-ahead, 97-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. They committed a season-high 23 turnovers and got outscored 28-15 in the fourth quarter. That continued a troubling trend on the trip in which they were outscored 97-50 in the final period.
NBC Chicago
NBC Sports Hopes to Make an Aggressive Bid to Bring Back the NBA, Sources Say
NBC Sports is prepared to make an aggressive offer to win back NBA rights after more than 20 years without them. The NBA can't begin formal negotiations with companies other than Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney before April 2024 unless they waive their exclusive negotiation rights. Disney is expected to...
As Bulls Ponder Buyout Market, Ayo Dosunmu Believes He Has Grown
Why Dosunmu believes he has grown as lead playmaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into the role of starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls. This is unexpected territory for a second-round pick. It’s also occasional uncomfortable territory for...
ESPN Analysts Compare Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Situation to Brandon Roy
ESPN analysts compare Lonzo's situation to Brandon Roy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like plenty of Chicago Bulls fans, ESPN analysts are confused at management's decision to stand pat at the deadline. They also see Lonzo Ball's knee injury as a major concern to the team's future. "I don't...
NFL Coach Explains Why Bears Shouldn't Trade Justin Fields
NFL coach explains why Bears shouldn't trade Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are on the clock. It's officially the offseason and all eyes turn to the NFL Draft. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick, and speculation about what Chicago can and do...
