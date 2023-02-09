ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Comments on Coaching Russell Westbrook in OKC

Donovan comments on coaching Westbrook in OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan obviously can’t---and didn't---comment on the Chicago Bulls’ potential pursuit of Russell Westbrook should the current Utah Jazz guard enter the buyout market. But Donovan, who coached Westbrook for four seasons with the Oklahoma...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Turnover, 3-Point Woes Lead to Another 4th-Quarter Collapse

CLEVELAND --- The Chicago Bulls concluded an 0-3 trip with a come-from-ahead, 97-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. They committed a season-high 23 turnovers and got outscored 28-15 in the fourth quarter. That continued a troubling trend on the trip in which they were outscored 97-50 in the final period.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Sports Hopes to Make an Aggressive Bid to Bring Back the NBA, Sources Say

NBC Sports is prepared to make an aggressive offer to win back NBA rights after more than 20 years without them. The NBA can't begin formal negotiations with companies other than Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney before April 2024 unless they waive their exclusive negotiation rights. Disney is expected to...
NBC Chicago

As Bulls Ponder Buyout Market, Ayo Dosunmu Believes He Has Grown

Why Dosunmu believes he has grown as lead playmaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into the role of starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls. This is unexpected territory for a second-round pick. It’s also occasional uncomfortable territory for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
