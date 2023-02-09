ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress

By Mike Lillis
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462QhI_0ki8c6bL00

Editor’s note: Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) is a member of the Congressional Equality Caucus. An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information.

A group of House Democrats unveiled a resolution on Thursday to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress, citing the long and growing list of résumé fabrications that have defined his first weeks on Capitol Hill.

“This is not just a simple liar,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) told reporters on the steps of the Capitol. “This is a conman who does not belong in Congress, and he needs to go.”

Sponsored by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the proposal has little chance of getting a vote in a chamber controlled by GOP leaders who are defending Santos’s right to keep his seat. But Democrats are hoping the measure will draw new attention to the embattled lawmaker, link the broader GOP to Santos’s many scandals, and force Republican leaders to stand by their opposition to his removal even as the questions surrounding his background and campaign finances pile up.

“We’re going to send the clear message that if [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.] refuses to hold George Santos accountable, we will,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) said.

Torres was flanked by the other sponsors of the resolution — Reps. Garcia, Goldman, Becca Balint (D-Vt.) and Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.) — as well as a staffer holding a sign listing some of Santos’s most prominent transgressions. All are members of the Congressional Equality Caucus, which promotes LGBTQ rights, and they’re taking special umbrage with Santos’s lies about employees dying in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.

“His continued pattern of fraud and deception is especially worrisome to our own LGBTQ+ community, and it’s time we act and immediately expel him from Congress,” Garcia said.

Santos was part of the red wave that hit New York during the November midterms, picking up the Nassau County seat vacated by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who retired, and helping Republicans win a slight House majority in the new Congress. In the process Santos made history, becoming the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat without the advantage of incumbency.

Yet Santos has come under intense scrutiny following a New York Times investigation that raised questions about the accuracy of the life history he had boasted on the campaign trail. Santos had, at various times, told voters that he’d graduated Baruch College; worked with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs; and managed a small, family-based real estate empire. He also claimed that his mother died in the 9/11 attacks and his grandparents had fled the Holocaust — both of which have been refuted by more recent reports.

Throughout the saga, McCarthy has defended Santos’s right to remain in Congress, emphasizing that he won his election fair and square.

“You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” McCarthy told reporters late last month. “I do not have the power, simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said, that I will remove them from elected office.”

The single-page resolution leans on the constitutional clause empowering each chamber to “punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.”

The two-thirds stipulation is a high bar, requiring 290 lawmakers to adopt the measure if it were to reach the floor. That means Democrats would need almost 80 Republicans to jump on board — an unlikely scenario as long as GOP leaders continue to back Santos.

House Democrats, even from the minority, could tap special procedural moves to force the resolution to the floor. But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has been cold to that idea, saying last month that Santos’s fate is “an issue that Republicans need to handle.”

On Thursday, Jeffries blasted Santos as a “total fraud,” but declined to endorse the expulsion proposal.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to look at the precise language connected to the resolution,” he said. “I can only imagine what it says, and it certainly speaks for itself.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

McCarthy to lead congressional delegation to southern border

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is leading a congressional delegation to the southern border on Thursday, marking his first visit to the border since winning the gavel last month. Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani (Ariz.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Jen Kiggans (Va.) and Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) — all first-term lawmakers — will accompany McCarthy on the trip. The […]
TEXAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Biden fires Architect of Capitol

President Biden fired Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Monday, a White House official told The Hill, following outrage over an inspector general report that found Blanton misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer. “After doing our due diligence, the Architect of Capitol was terminated at the President’s direction,” the […]
WKRG News 5

Hard Labor: Biden faces tough choice to replace Marty Walsh

Battle lines have emerged in the fight over the next secretary of Labor, a crucial decision for President Biden as he steps up his efforts to appeal to blue-collar workers ahead of 2024. Asian Americans in Congress are hopeful that with the expected exit of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Biden will finally name an Asian […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WKRG News 5

Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan. […]
WKRG News 5

Suspect arrested following shooting at Alabama funeral home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly injuring two people in a shooting at a funeral home in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, deputies responded to the Cullman Funeral Home regarding a shooting where two people were injured. A suspect […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for the Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton to step down or be removed by President Biden, adding to bipartisan outrage over an inspector general report that found he misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer, among other ethics issues. “The Architect of the Capitol, […]
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
WKRG News 5

McConnell demands answers on unidentified objects shot down: ‘What in the world is going on?’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded answers from President Biden about the spate of unidentified objects the U.S. military shot down in recent days after a Chinese spy balloon traveled across the country earlier this month. After laying out the objects that were shot down over Alaska, Canada and Michigan on Friday, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRG News 5

Body of woman found in woods near Shorter still unidentified

SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) –  Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a female located in the woods Friday, February 10, in Macon County. The female was located in the woods of County Road 2 according to Sheriff André Brunson who says at this point in the investigation foul play is suspected.  Macon County Coroner […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Senators will get classified briefing on unidentified objects shot down over weekend

Senators will receive a classified briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the three unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron in recent days after lawmakers expressed frustration over a lack of information coming from the Biden administration. The all-senators briefing follows a classified briefing they received last week […]
ALASKA STATE
WKRG News 5

White House announces plans to enhance transparency over nursing home ownership

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a new rule proposal that would require nursing homes to disclose more information on their ownership and management than what is currently required. Nursing homes that are enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid are already required to report certain ownership and management data, but other information, […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy