SUV crashes through Sugarhouse pizzeria

SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — An SUV crashed through the front end of a pizzeria in Sugarhouse on Monday afternoon, authorities say. According to Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Mark Wian, calls came in just after noon on Feb. 13 reporting a car had driven into a building near 2100 South 900 East. The SUV had crashed into an Este Pizzeria near that location.
SUV crashes through pizza restaurant's storefront in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No major injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the storefront window of a pizza restaurant in Sugar House on Monday, authorities said. The vehicle sat entirely inside Este Pizzeria Sugar House at 2148 S. 900 East around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials...
Orem Public Library Accused of Censoring Pride Displays

The Orem Public Library was asked by the city council to remove its LGBTQ+ Pride display and discontinue its heritage months displays.
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital.
11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The World

Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world.
Wrong-way driver detection coming to I-15 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new system of radar, cameras, and signs are coming to I-15 that will alert drivers, as well as the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol, that they are driving the wrong way. UDOT announced the new technology in a tweet...
Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah

Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
Another High Altitude Object Shot Down

Another high altitude object was shot down by US aircraft over Lake Huron in Michigan.
Video Shows Russia Gaining Ground in Eastern Ukraine

An update on the Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine.
South Salt Lake police seek 2 suspected runaways, age 15

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are looking for two 15-year-old girls believed to be runaways. Adrianna Cooke and Meghan Williams left the Christmas Box House at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. “There was a request on social media to have anyone...
Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America

PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
Two extricated following rollover crash in Lehi intersection

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Two occupants were trapped inside their vehicle and had to be extricated after being involved in a rollover crash in a Lehi intersection. Officials of the Lehi Fire Department said that all three Lehi stations along with the Lehi Police Department responded to the scene of the crash sometime Friday before 5 p.m.
Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?

The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
