84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?Zack LovePayson, UT
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer TreatmentsJoel EisenbergPayson, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
ABC 4
SUV crashes through Sugarhouse pizzeria
SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — An SUV crashed through the front end of a pizzeria in Sugarhouse on Monday afternoon, authorities say. According to Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Mark Wian, calls came in just after noon on Feb. 13 reporting a car had driven into a building near 2100 South 900 East. The SUV had crashed into an Este Pizzeria near that location.
KUTV
SUV crashes through pizza restaurant's storefront in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No major injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the storefront window of a pizza restaurant in Sugar House on Monday, authorities said. The vehicle sat entirely inside Este Pizzeria Sugar House at 2148 S. 900 East around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials...
Woman ‘on fire’ taken to University of Utah Burn Center in critical condition
The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a call about a woman on fire in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, according to SLCFD.
ABC 4
Orem Public Library Accused of Censoring Pride Displays
The Orem Public Library was asked by the city council to remove its LGBTQ+ Pride display and discontinue its heritage months displays. Orem Public Library Accused of Censoring Pride Displays. The Orem Public Library was asked by the city council to remove its LGBTQ+ Pride display and discontinue its heritage...
ABC 4
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured
A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital.
ABC 4
11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The World
Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world.
KSLTV
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
ABC 4
Wrong-way driver detection coming to I-15 in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new system of radar, cameras, and signs are coming to I-15 that will alert drivers, as well as the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol, that they are driving the wrong way. UDOT announced the new technology in a tweet...
tourcounsel.com
Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah
Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
ABC 4
Another High Altitude Object Shot Down
Another high altitude object was shot down by US aircraft over Lake Huron in Michigan.
ABC 4
Video Shows Russia Gaining Ground in Eastern Ukraine
An update on the Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake police seek 2 suspected runaways, age 15
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are looking for two 15-year-old girls believed to be runaways. Adrianna Cooke and Meghan Williams left the Christmas Box House at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. “There was a request on social media to have anyone...
UPDATE: Ivy Circle shooting victim dies, police identify 14-year-old suspect
Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings occurred Saturday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
ABC 4
Make a sweet or savory fondue for that special someone this Valentine's Day with the Vineyard Mom
The Vineyard Mom shows a fun way that they can have a romantic FONDUE dinner at home for Valentine's Day (or anytime) with both a cheese and chocolate fondue.
ksl.com
Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America
PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
kjzz.com
Two extricated following rollover crash in Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Two occupants were trapped inside their vehicle and had to be extricated after being involved in a rollover crash in a Lehi intersection. Officials of the Lehi Fire Department said that all three Lehi stations along with the Lehi Police Department responded to the scene of the crash sometime Friday before 5 p.m.
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
ABC 4
Superintendent Resigns After Video of Bullied 14-year-old Who Took Her Life Went Viral
The superintendent of the New Jersey school district resigned after a video of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch being bullied went viral.
Gephardt Daily
2 men wounded, 1 critically, in separate SLC shootings Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight, one which left a victim fighting for his life in extremely critical condition. The first investigation started at 8:19 p.m. Saturday night when SLC911 received a call...
utahstories.com
Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?
The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
Comments / 0