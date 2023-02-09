ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three simple ways to stick to those New Year’s resolutions

By Serena Ung
 4 days ago

Statistics show that most people lose their resolve by mid-February and give up on their New Year’s resolutions.

Life Coach, Marta Spirk shares her tips to make resolutions stick around. She explains that the 3 main reasons why they fail and what we could do to move past them!

1) “I don’t have enough time”: a good reframe for this very valid reason at such a busy, fast-paced world is to be flexible with our expectations. Let’s say you set out to exercise everyday for one hour. How about starting with baby steps, 3x a week for 30 minutes? Work on building yourself up to your resolution instead of giving up.

2) “I’m not getting any results”: Again, because we have access to so much so easily and fast with technology, we often expect change right away. I find that keeping track of my progress, however small it is, keeps me encouraged to keep going for my ultimate goal. Any progress is progress!

3) “Everyone seems to be doing better than me”: Social media can be a real downer when it comes to comparison. It’s usually easier to see progress in others first than in ourselves. Remember everyone’s journey is different. You can only measure your progress against your former self, not against others.

