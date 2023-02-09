ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attack on Titan Final Season 3: Everything We Know About the Final Episodes

By Kofi Outlaw
 4 days ago

Attack on Titan is set to premiere the first part of the final batch of final episodes this year, but as you can see just from reading that sentence, at this point it is getting pretty confusing what to even call this last batch of Attack on Titan episodes - let alone what we're getting with them.

Below you can find the breakdown of what we know so far about Attack on Titan: Final Season - Part 3 , and the Final Episodes. We'll update as new information comes out.

How Many Final Attack on Titan Episodes Are There?

The final portion of Atttack on Titan's story will be adapted into two special event episodes called the "Conclusion Arc." These episodes are going to be longer than the average Attack on Titan anime eps, in order to capture the epic scope of the final six chapters in Hajime Isayama's manga.

When Does Attack on Titan Premiere Its Final Episodes?

The first part of the final Attack on Titan episodes will be premiereing on March 3rd. It's been confirmed that it will be an hour-long episode - although there is currently debate about whether that runtime is including commercial breaks (so really 45 minutes) or not (actually 60 minutes).

What Are Attack on Titan's Final Episodes About?

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan: The Final Season - Part 2 ended with series protagonist(?) Eren Yeager betraying his best friends Mikasa and Armin - and most of his commrades in the Survey Corps - by allying with his half-brother Zeke. However, Eren betrayed Zeke as well, ending a showdown in the Titan realm by taking the power of the Founding Titan for himself and unleashing the Apocalyptic Rumbling upon the world.

The Rumbling (if you are somehow unfamiliar) saw the walls of Eren's homeland Paradis Island crumble, revealing an army of colossal titans hidden inside. That army promptly began marching toward the shores of Paradis Island's hated enemy, Marley, with seeming intent to wipe out every living thin in the nation that crosses his titans' path.

Attack on Titan Ending Controversy

The Attack on Titan manga ended in April of 2021, and that ending came with much controversy. NO SPOILERS will be given here, but needless to say, the situation that was set in motion at the end of The Final Season - Part 2 does not come with any easy kind of resolution. How the worldwide Attack on Titan anime fanbase takes it will be interesting to see.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season - Part 3 will premiere on March 3rd. The series streams on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

