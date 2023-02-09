Read full article on original website
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to $40 ahead of sequel’s release
Everyone is losing their minds over the impending release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12th, but if you’re still trying to figure out what all the fuss is about, several retailers, including Nintendo, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, have all discounted Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to $39.99 (normally $59.99). Breath of the Wild has been available for a discount before, but discounts on first-party Nintendo titles are remarkably rare.
Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time
Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
Skyrim’s latest release — yes, we know — is an outstanding board game
When it was announced in late 2021, many saw The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - The Adventure Game as little more than a goof. Many wryly remarked that this would be the last time Skyrim would be relaunched in any form, a kind of final physical apotheosis for the classic video game. More than a decade after its release, Skyrim remains playable on virtually every console and computer platform known to humankind. So, why not a board game as well?
How to make a rhythm game for people who have no rhythm
My entire life, I have experienced one crucial block to fully enjoying rhythm games: I have no rhythm. That hasn’t stopped me from giving it the old college try, though. For years, I’ve suffered through subpar Guitar Hero performances and B-rank scores on Dance Dance Revolution games. Enter Hi-Fi Rush, a game that blends the hacking and slashing of a 3D action game with rhythmic fighting. Hi-Fi Rush is fun regardless of how attuned your internal metronome is. I sat down with Hi-Fi Rush director John Johanas to ask him: Just exactly how do you make a rhythm game for those who have no rhythm?
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show would make a great Super Smash Bros. stage
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was full of absolute bangers, and still only scratched the surface of her hits. Rihanna ran through a dozen of her iconic songs before the 15(ish) minute show was over, and it did all with nothing but some backup dancers, skipping out on the star studded guest artists that normally accompany Super Bowl halftime show. But with hits that good, who needs anyone else?
When does Apex Legends’ new season launch?
Apex Legends season 16, called “Revelry,” brings some big changes to the popular live-service shooter. It’s also a celebration — a revelry, if you will — of the game’s fourth anniversary. What time does Apex Legends season 16 launch?. Apex Legends season 16 launches...
Tears of the Kingdom trailer is hiding a monster from the original Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got a new trailer last week, and it’s got a little hidden secret. The trailer sneakily reintroduced a new enemy. It’s a multi-headed dragon called a Gleeok and it’s been around since the first Zelda game. The shot is...
What’s next for Halo?
Microsoft has a Halo problem. 343 Industries, the internal studio Microsoft created to make Halo games after parting ways with series creator Bungie, is in apparent disarray. A round of layoffs at Microsoft in January hit the studio hard. Recriminations followed, with former staff laying the blame for this — and for the perceived disappointment of Halo Infinite — at the door of “incompetent” leadership. It was reported that Joe Staten, a Bungie veteran drafted in to get Infinite back on track, was on his way out following the 2022 departure of several other leads, including studio head Bonnie Ross. It then became apparent that Halo franchise head Kiki Wolfkill had left too. Both the studio and Xbox chief Phil Spencer had to take the humiliating step of denying a rumor that 343 would no longer be working on Halo games directly, instead farming them out to third-party studios.
Wild Hearts combines Monster Hunter and Death Stranding into one excellent RPG
Building in Wild Hearts is nothing if not practical. You stack crates to make walls, combine torch-bearing columns into firework cannons, and pile jumping pads on top of one another to summon bouncing hammers. None of these contraptions take more than a few seconds to shape into existence. And more often than not, they can be the difference between life and death during particularly dangerous monster hunts. Practicality does not rob them of their importance.
