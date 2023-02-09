ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The explosive warheads in the suicide drones Russia is using against Ukraine are built to shred targets for maximum damage: report

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzKCD_0ki8a8RD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HczHx_0ki8a8RD00
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Roman Hrytsyna/Associated Press

  • The explosive warheads in suicide drones the used by Russia are designed to shred targets apart.
  • The warheads have been fitted with small metal fragments, according to a new investigation.
  • Russia has used these Iranian-made drones to wreak havoc on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The warheads in the Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones being used by Russia to attack critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine have been built to inflict "maximum damage," according to a new investigation from a UK-based organization that was first reported on by CNN.

The explosive warheads are being fitted with small metal fragments to help shred targets upon impact and make the repair process far more difficult, per the report from Conflict Armament Research, which analyzed an unexploded warhead from an Iranian Shahed-131 drone found in southern Ukraine.

The report said that the warhead's overall construction appeared to be well done, but added that the metal fragments appeared to be a "later addition" and were poorly fitted.

"It's as though they looked at the finished warhead and said, 'How can we make this even more destructive?'" Damien Spleeters, one of the investigators, told CNN. Spleeters said it was clear that a lot of thought was put into how to inflict "as much damage as possible to infrastructure in a large radius."

Russia's targeting of civilian infrastructure has at times left millions of Ukrainians without power or water during the country's harsh winter. Top human rights groups have decried Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy grid as a war crime.

Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of drones, including many suicide drones, a kind of loitering munition, and the Biden administration has warned that the two are forming a "full-fledged defense partnership." Moscow and Tehran are also moving forward with a plan to set up a drone factory in Russia that could help fuel the war effort in Ukraine, per a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Drones of all shapes and sizes have played an unprecedented role on the battlefield in Ukraine, and some military analysts say that so-called kamikaze drones like the Shahed-131, which are designed for single-use and explode on impact, could become increasingly prevalent in future armed conflicts.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 92

David Brown
4d ago

That's generally how anti personal warheads are supposed to work. Unfortunately, a desperate, psychotic Putin is ordering munitions like these to be used on civilians.

Reply(10)
23
Gerald Leahy
4d ago

What do you think happens to people near or in these buildings are subjected to along with infrastructures. David Brown's comment brings the same sentiment. The real answer is to bring a rapid deployment and by so doing eliminate Putin's public support. When that happens the public or a subordinate of Putin will want a change and one of them may do what is necessary to permanently remove Putin!

Reply(1)
9
ola
4d ago

Ukraine should start buying the same drones from Iran and start launching at Russian City’s . That would be great.

Reply(2)
18
Related
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Vice

US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon

DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash

Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Business Insider

Business Insider

864K+
Followers
50K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy