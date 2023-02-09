ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Turkey, Syria earthquake death toll tops Fukushima nuclear disaster

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nC1Z_0ki8ZyCZ00

More than 20,000 deaths have been reported in the aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, topping the death toll of more than 18,400 killed in Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011.

Rescue missions are still underway in the region, but aftershocks and freezing temperatures have hindered rescuers and diminished the chances of finding more survivors. This staggering death toll has made it the deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, and the toll continues to rise each day.

An earthquake struck the Fukushima region in 2011, which then triggered a tsunami that together with the initial quake killed more than 18,400 people in the region. The tsunami’s massive waves damaged nuclear reactors, which resulted in a severe nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen explosions and nuclear contamination.

United Nations aid arrived to the Turkey and Syria regions on Thursday for the first time since the earthquake struck . The U.N. will be sending aid to northern Syria through Turkey and Damascus, the capital of Syria, said Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy to Syria.

The World Health Organization warned of “long-term” impacts on health care after the earthquake, which can create a “crisis-on-crisis” situation.

Most of the deaths have occurred in Turkey, with officials reporting that more than 16,500 people have been reported dead. But, Syria is also facing a high death count, with more than 3,500 reported dead.

Turkey regularly experiences earthquakes, with some of them in the past also devastating parts of the region. In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 18,000 people.

The United States Geological Survey said Turkey — along with China and Iran — is one of the countries that sees these most devastation from earthquakes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 7

Debra Ivers
1d ago

How soon we forget 68,000 Chinese lives lost in the 2008 , Eastern, China earthquake which is costing 1trillio to rebuild. So as horrible the Turkey +Syrian quakes are life goes on. Pray for all victims of disasters.

Reply
8
Related
TheDailyBeast

Thousands Feared Dead in Massive Overnight Earthquake

A massive magnitude-7.8 earthquake and a string of aftershocks, including one with a magnitude of 7.5, may have killed thousands of people and caused catastrophic damage when the first tremor struck in the dead of night in south-east Turkey and Syria early Monday. Over 2,300 people have already been confirmed dead, according to the Associated Press. Thousands more were injured, and hundreds feared trapped under rubble, and the toll will likely continue to rise. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the death toll had a 20 percent chance of climbing past 10,000.The earthquake set off a string of tsunami warnings...
PIX11

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Burak Firik, 35, recently left his job so he could spend more time with his family and travel. A month ago he, his 32-year old wife Kimberly and their […]
QUEENS, NY
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
natureworldnews.com

Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]

An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
New York Post

Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake

Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms.  White Helmets...
The Hill

The Hill

886K+
Followers
96K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy