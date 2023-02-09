ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci Mane Welcomes Second Child With Wife Keyshia Ka’oir: Find Out the Baby’s Sweet Name

By Glenn Rowley
 4 days ago

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir! The couple announced that they had welcomed their seck d child, a daughter, on Thursday (Feb. 9).

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz,” the rapper shared alongside a carousel of photos, the first of which is of himself kissing Ka’oir as she cradles the baby from her hospital bed. Mane — born Radric Davis — also revealed the baby girl’s name in the caption: “ICELAND DAVIS,” adding the sweet hashtag, “Daddyprincess” along with two red hearts and a crown emoji.

Model Ka’oir also shared the happy news on her own Instagram account . “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy!” she gushed, revealing the little one’s full name: Iceland Ka’oir Davis.

Baby Iceland is the couple’s second child together after son Ice Davis, who was born in December 2020. Mane also shares 15-year-old son Keitheon with ex-girlfriend Sheena Evans. Meanwhile, Ka’oir has three additional children from prior relationships as well.

The comments section in Mane’s post were flooded with well wishes for the couple and their bundle of joy, with producer Zaytoven writing, “CONGRATS. MY GUY,” while Big Joe added, “God bless.” Busta Rhymes and 2 Chainz also added their own congrats, with the former commenting, “Nothing more Powerful than the beautiful black family. Congrats to you both,” and the latter writing a simple, “Congrats cuz” to his “Good Drank” collaborator.

Late last year, Gucci dropped a powerful video for “ Letter to Takeoff ” his tribute to the late Migos member who was fatally shot in November at a Houston bowling alley. The two were not only friends, but longtime collaborators on songs including “Us vs. Them,” “Yay,” “Wop Longway Takeoff,” “Hell U Talking Bout” and more.

Get a look at Gucci Mane and Ka’oir’s first photos with baby Iceland below.

