kymkemp.com
Family Members Convicted of Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury on Another Person
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its speedy deliberations midday Friday to announce that it had found the two trial defendants guilty as charged. Defendants James Arrin Payne, age 51, of Fort Bragg, and Lowgun Anthony Payne, age 22, of Fruitland, Idaho, were both found guilty of committing a battery that inflicted serious bodily injury on another person, a felony.
mendofever.com
Found Needles On The Street, Neighbor Is Banging At Night – Ukiah Police Logs 02.11.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay man wins $1.35M after Sonoma County sheriff's K-9 tears into leg
GRATON, Calif. - A North Bay Black man won a $1.35 million settlement after a Sonoma County sheriff's K-9 tore a chunk of his calf when deputies responded to a call indicating he might have brandished gun, in a case where all charges were ultimately dropped. "It's definitely not justice,"...
Medevac required after rollover crash in Sonoma County
A patient was evacuated by helicopter after a rollover crash in Sonoma County on Friday night, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.
mendofever.com
Juvenile Arrested After Shooting Threat Closes Kelseyville Schools
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 10, 2023 at approximately 2:57 P.M. deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s...
Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
Lake County News
Truck rollover results in log spill on Highway 20
LUCERNE, Calif. — Traffic on a portion of Highway 20 in Lucerne was slowed for several hours on Friday afternoon after a log truck rolled over and spilled its load, blocked a part of the roadway. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the westbound lane of Highway...
mendofever.com
Help a Sweet Three-Year-Old Ukiah Boy Get the Medical Device He Needs for a Better Life
The following is a GoFundMe for a deserving Mendocino County resident. Please, consider supporting:. As most of you know, our 3-year-old Silas has Hypoplastic left heart syndrome and Pulmonary Hypertension. He also has an undiagnosed lung disease that caused his lungs to be malformed, small, and constantly “wet”. He’s had multiple procedures, 2 open heart surgeries, and also his 1st 8 months of life at UCSF. He was lucky enough to come home at 8 months old, still on Oxygen. He was slowly able to wean down and be completely off of it at 14 months old. His oxygen saturation baseline was pretty steady around 80-83. In the last five months, his health started declining. He developed a cough that wouldn’t go away and also caught a virus. From that, we learned he had pneumonia and was put back on oxygen after a 2-day stay at UCSF. He’s now constantly hooked up to a machine and has to be hooked up to a pulse oximeter several times a day to make sure he’s not in danger of another stroke. Whenever he goes to school or outside of the house, he’s connected to 2 large heavy tanks on wheels with a 10ft tube. (Very difficult with a 3-year-old). I’ve been fighting with the oxygen company and his insurance for about a month to get him a small 2lb portable oxygen tank that runs on batteries so he can be a normal active 3-year-old again. His insurance FINALLY approved it but now we have another dilemma. The device is on backorder with a waiting list since November. They have no ETA for getting the device. Could be a year. I just want him to be able to feel like a normal kid again even though he’s attached to tubes. I found a portable oxygen concentrator his size but they don’t take his insurance and we can’t afford it. His dad had to quit his job to stay home with him so he can get the care he needs. With his oxygen, because of his heart and lung anatomy, he has to stay between 76-85. Any lower he could have another stroke, any higher and his blood could circulate back to his lungs. So it is very important he is closely watched. Please help me get Silas mobile again! Thank you.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
2 face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA – Two Solano County men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.Around 6:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive over what police said were "mechanical violations." The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the two people inside the vehicle. Police said during the search, the officer found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80, a so-called "ghost gun" on the driver's waistband. The driver was also found to have several small bags of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl,...
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
SFist
Daughter's Seven-Second TikTok Video Boosts Business For Parents' Struggling Santa Rosa Restaurant
A young woman's brief plea to TikTok about her parents' empty Vietnamese restaurant in Santa Rosa was apparently immediately successful, and business is back up. Jennifer Le posted the seven-second video of her father leaning on a counter in the completely empty restaurant, Lee's Noodle House, staring at the door on January 18.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
kymkemp.com
Logging Truck Accident Slowing Traffic on Hwy 20
Just before 1 p.m., a big rig tipped over at Country Club Drive in Lucerne on Hwy 20 and landed on its side. Logs tumbled off the truck and into the roadway. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the westbound lanes are blocked and Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic is moving slowly through the area.
mendofever.com
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
KTVU FOX 2
Dual sport high school athlete makes comeback after being hit by a drunk driver
On Erin McDonell's 14th birthday, he never imagined he would spend the year relearning how to walk. McDonell, a freshman at Cardinal Newman High School, was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bike in May 2021. The crash killed another cyclist. McDonell broke multiple bones and lost most of his left leg.
northbaybiz.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brothers Osborne to headline Country Summer
‘Free Bird’ on the set list for music festival this June in Santa Rosa. Lynyrd Skynyrd, the southern rockers known for such classic-rock staples as “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has been named among the headliners of the 2023 Country Summer festival in Santa Rosa.
