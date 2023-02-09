ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Brownsville couple allegedly injured newborn, facing charges

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville couple has been arrested and charged with injury to a child, according to the news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Yulissa Garza, 20, and Alexis Ayala-Medina, 27, were taken into custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant from the Brownsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral on Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation that began when officers responded to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville on July 20, 2022, after a newborn was admitted with several fractures, police said.

When Garza took her newborn baby to the hospital she told officers she believed the child was having seizures, according to police.

VBMC Brownsville doctors noticed several fractures throughout the child’s head and body and the baby was transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Edinburg for further treatment, police said. Doctors at Driscoll Children’s Hospital advised officials that the injuries were signs of abusive head trauma or “shaken baby syndrome,” according to Brownsville police.

A warrant was issued for the couple, and they turned themselves over to police custody, police said Thursday. Both were given a $125,000 bond each.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

