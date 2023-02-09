Super Bowl 2023 Eagles vs. Chiefs preview section coming Friday along with online coverage this weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Local News
Super Bowl Notebook: Eagles may look to DeVonta Smith to return punts
PHOENIX — DeVonta Smith’s role could include punt returns Sunday when the Eagles oppose the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With punter returner Britain Covey nursing a hamstring injury and leaving him questionable for the Super Bowl, the Eagles elevated veteran wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster along with safety Anthony Harris.
Daily Local News
From walk-on to NFL, former Rutgers standout Michael Burton’s circuitous route to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – If his Kansas City Chiefs are home for the weekend, you can rest assured that Scarlet Knights football is appointment viewing on Saturday afternoons for Long Valley native and Rutgers alum Michael Burton. If it doesn’t feel like that long ago that the 31-year-old fullback walked on...
Daily Local News
Philadelphia Eagles fall to Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 after costly penalty
It was one of the most entertaining games in the history of the Super Bowl. It just didn’t end the way the Eagles had hoped. Sealed with a late, controversial defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again proved unstoppable in the second half, denying the Eagles of a second championship in six seasons with a late, 38-35 win in front of a sellout crowd of 67,827 at State Farm Stadium.
Daily Local News
Berks County native Chad Henne announces retirement from Kansas City Chiefs following Super Bowl
Chad Henne has announced his retirement from the NFL. The Wilson grad and backup quarterback for Kansas City posted on Instagram following the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles: “Calling it a career.”. The post included a picture of a smiling Henne in uniform on the field,...
Daily Local News
Editorial: Reflections on a tough day for Philadelphia fans
For so many sports fans in our region, this Valentine’s Day is an occasion for broken hearts rather than the sweetness usually associated with the holiday. They are enduring the fresh pain of yet another championship loss for a Philadelphia team. In recent months the Phillies in baseball and the Union in professional soccer came tantalizingly close to winning titles only to fall short.
Daily Local News
Young local fans pumped up for Eagles game
EAST MARLBOROUGH — Students enrolled at Upland Country Day School are joining youth in Philadelphia and across the region with the benefit of a two-hour delay when they wake up Monday morning following Super Bowl LVII that pits the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. “Upland is having...
