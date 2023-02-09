Super Bowl 2023 Eagles vs. Chiefs preview section coming Friday along with online coverage this weekend

It was one of the most entertaining games in the history of the Super Bowl. It just didn’t end the way the Eagles had hoped. Sealed with a late, controversial defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again proved unstoppable in the second half, denying the Eagles of a second championship in six seasons with a late, 38-35 win in front of a sellout crowd of 67,827 at State Farm Stadium.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO