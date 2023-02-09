ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl 2023 Eagles vs. Chiefs preview section coming Friday along with online coverage this weekend

By Susan Miers Smith
Daily Local News
 4 days ago
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Local News

Super Bowl Notebook: Eagles may look to DeVonta Smith to return punts

PHOENIX — DeVonta Smith’s role could include punt returns Sunday when the Eagles oppose the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With punter returner Britain Covey nursing a hamstring injury and leaving him questionable for the Super Bowl, the Eagles elevated veteran wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster along with safety Anthony Harris.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Philadelphia Eagles fall to Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 after costly penalty

It was one of the most entertaining games in the history of the Super Bowl. It just didn’t end the way the Eagles had hoped. Sealed with a late, controversial defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again proved unstoppable in the second half, denying the Eagles of a second championship in six seasons with a late, 38-35 win in front of a sellout crowd of 67,827 at State Farm Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Editorial: Reflections on a tough day for Philadelphia fans

For so many sports fans in our region, this Valentine’s Day is an occasion for broken hearts rather than the sweetness usually associated with the holiday. They are enduring the fresh pain of yet another championship loss for a Philadelphia team. In recent months the Phillies in baseball and the Union in professional soccer came tantalizingly close to winning titles only to fall short.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Young local fans pumped up for Eagles game

EAST MARLBOROUGH — Students enrolled at Upland Country Day School are joining youth in Philadelphia and across the region with the benefit of a two-hour delay when they wake up Monday morning following Super Bowl LVII that pits the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. “Upland is having...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

