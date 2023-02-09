Police are searching for a man they said stabbed another man in the neck and torso following a verbal dispute on a Brooklyn Street over the weekend. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, police received a report at around 9:38 p.m. that the unidentified man and another 29-year-old man were engaged in a verbal dispute on Church Avenue when the unidentified man displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the neck, torso, and right hand before fleeing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO