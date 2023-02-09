Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and Snowy
The second richest person in New Jersey
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee Stadium
NBC New York
Wegmans to Hire Hundreds of Part-Time Employees for New Manhattan Store
Wegmans Food Market is hiring more than 300 part-time positions for its new Astor Place store in lower Manhattan, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. The 82,000 square-foot store will open in the lower levels of 770 Broadway at the corner of Astor Place and Lafayette Street.
NBC New York
Remote Work Costing Manhattan More Than $12 Billion a Year, Report Says
The shift to remote work in Manhattan means the island's office workers are spending about $12 billion less every year than they did before the pandemic, according to a new Bloomberg News study. Workers are spending about 30% less time in the office, which has cut their annual near-the-office spending...
NBC New York
There's a Renewed Push to Start High School Later in This NJ District
Students at a New Jersey high school are waiting to hear about a proposal to push start times back by more than 30 minutes. A vote scheduled for later Monday could significantly shift the day of students at Ridgewood High School by moving the starting bell to 8:20 a.m. Currently, school starts at 7:45 a.m.
NBC New York
1 Dead, 8 Hurt After Violent U-Haul Rampage Through NYC; Driver in Custody
Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind Monday morning's mayhem after a man behind the wheel of a rented U-Haul truck plowed into multiple people on streets, bike lanes and sidewalks of two Brooklyn neighborhoods, leaving one dead and eight injured in his wake. The driver, a 62-year-old...
NBC New York
Man Kicked Down NYC Subway Stairs Breaks Legs in Seemingly Random Attack: Cops
A man was hospitalized with broken legs, a head cut and several bruises after he was kicked down a set of subway stairs in the Bronx in a seemingly random attacked, police said. Authorities shared the first images of the suspected attacker on Sunday, days after the Thursday night incident...
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NBC New York
Weekend Dispute on Brooklyn Street Ends With Man Getting Stabbed in Neck, Torso: NYPD
Police are searching for a man they said stabbed another man in the neck and torso following a verbal dispute on a Brooklyn Street over the weekend. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, police received a report at around 9:38 p.m. that the unidentified man and another 29-year-old man were engaged in a verbal dispute on Church Avenue when the unidentified man displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the neck, torso, and right hand before fleeing.
NBC New York
Long Island Girl, 8, Left With Broken Leg After SUV Flees Scene: Police
Police on Long Island are on the lookout for the driver of a black SUV responsible for striking an 8-year-old girl and leaving her with a broken leg. The hit-and-run occurred around 1:30 p.m. behind a Valley Stream home off Dartmouth Street on Sunday, according to authorities. Investigators said the...
NBC New York
NJ Restaurant Is Banning Children Younger Than 10 Years Old From Dining There
This is a decision that is sure to stir up some controversy. A popular restaurant in New Jersey has implemented a new rule: No kids are allowed. And the policy shift has gotten people fired up, on both sides of the debate. Nettie's House of Spaghetti is in hot water...
NBC New York
Watch Fake Con Ed Crew Steal Wheelchair in NYC Home Invasion
New surveillance video appears to catch the two men wanted for posing as Con Edison workers before forcing their way into a Brooklyn apartment this week where they tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, and threatening to shoot her if she yelled. Police released video of the moments before and...
NBC New York
Missing Teen Found Dead on Brooklyn Train Tracks, Burned With Gunshot Wound to Head
A missing 19-year-old student was found dead on Brooklyn train tracks, police said, his body badly burned with a gunshot wound to the head. The grisly discovery was made Tuesday by police, near Nostrand Avenue in Midwood. The person was later identified as DeAndre Matthews, and the medical examiner revealed that he had also suffered from smoke inhalation.
