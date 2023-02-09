ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

Remote Work Costing Manhattan More Than $12 Billion a Year, Report Says

The shift to remote work in Manhattan means the island's office workers are spending about $12 billion less every year than they did before the pandemic, according to a new Bloomberg News study. Workers are spending about 30% less time in the office, which has cut their annual near-the-office spending...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

There's a Renewed Push to Start High School Later in This NJ District

Students at a New Jersey high school are waiting to hear about a proposal to push start times back by more than 30 minutes. A vote scheduled for later Monday could significantly shift the day of students at Ridgewood High School by moving the starting bell to 8:20 a.m. Currently, school starts at 7:45 a.m.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NBC New York

1 Dead, 8 Hurt After Violent U-Haul Rampage Through NYC; Driver in Custody

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind Monday morning's mayhem after a man behind the wheel of a rented U-Haul truck plowed into multiple people on streets, bike lanes and sidewalks of two Brooklyn neighborhoods, leaving one dead and eight injured in his wake. The driver, a 62-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Weekend Dispute on Brooklyn Street Ends With Man Getting Stabbed in Neck, Torso: NYPD

Police are searching for a man they said stabbed another man in the neck and torso following a verbal dispute on a Brooklyn Street over the weekend. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, police received a report at around 9:38 p.m. that the unidentified man and another 29-year-old man were engaged in a verbal dispute on Church Avenue when the unidentified man displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the neck, torso, and right hand before fleeing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Watch Fake Con Ed Crew Steal Wheelchair in NYC Home Invasion

New surveillance video appears to catch the two men wanted for posing as Con Edison workers before forcing their way into a Brooklyn apartment this week where they tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, and threatening to shoot her if she yelled. Police released video of the moments before and...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Missing Teen Found Dead on Brooklyn Train Tracks, Burned With Gunshot Wound to Head

A missing 19-year-old student was found dead on Brooklyn train tracks, police said, his body badly burned with a gunshot wound to the head. The grisly discovery was made Tuesday by police, near Nostrand Avenue in Midwood. The person was later identified as DeAndre Matthews, and the medical examiner revealed that he had also suffered from smoke inhalation.
BROOKLYN, NY

