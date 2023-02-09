Read full article on original website
Check your inbox — Microsoft just sent out the first wave of ChatGPT Bing invites
Microsoft’s revamped ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine is here, and the first wave of invites is already out. After previewing the new search engine last week, Microsoft set up a waitlist for the first wave of ChatGPT Bing testers. If you signed up, check your email to see if Microsoft has granted you access.
Tinder Incognito Mode: what it is, how to use it, and why it’s important
Navigating the world of online dating can be tricky — even with the best dating apps readily at your disposal. With the number of horror stories based on matches gone wrong, feeling safe while looking for a partner online can sometimes feel like a fantasy, especially for those who have already had bad experiences.
Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio but you can’t use it
Apple’s wireless platform for audio and video streaming — AirPlay — is one of the best ways to play music from an Apple device to a wireless speaker. When at home, on a Wi-Fi network, it outperforms Bluetooth thanks to its wider bandwidth. The conventional wisdom has always been that AirPlay sets a hard limit on audio quality: iPhones and other Apple devices can only transmit lossless CD-quality audio, at 16-bit/44.1kHz, to an AirPlay-enabled speaker, leaving the technology incapable of supporting the higher-res streams now being offered by Apple Music and others. But it seems that AirPlay can actually do 24-bit audio. Sort of.
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
I’m not a typical Windows or Mac user. Where most people choose one operating system and stick with it, I use both Windows 11 and MacOS regularly, going back and forth daily depending on my workflow. And it’s easier to do than you probably think. Contents. I have...
Meta’s unceremonious Echo VR shutdown is a missed Metaverse opportunity
I feel a tinge of sadness as I rewind back to July 20, 2017, the day a pivotal virtual reality game leaped out from the blue to shed light onto the then-unknown medium. This early Oculus Rift game, developer Ready At Dawn’s Lone Echo, would rapidly become one of the first VR games to receive critical acclaim, standing alongside the likes of Job Simulator and I Expect You To Die. Alongside it came one of VR’s first exemplary multiplayer experiences, then called Echo Arena but later retitled Echo VR as it expanded its offerings to Oculus Quest users. And, for what it’s worth, this is the first VR game I would play in my own home.
Time is running out to get this incredible Galaxy S23 pre-order deal
The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is no doubt going to feature heavily among the best phones roundups very soon and this is your last chance to grab some amazing technology for less. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra through Digital Trends today, you’ll receive up to $150 in Instant Credit that can be used on select products elsewhere at Samsung including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our link. As well as that, you can also receive up to $1,000 in additional bill credit when you trade in your old device. The deal applies to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers. Even better, all customers get a free 256GB to 512GB storage upgrade when they pre-order now.
Why aren’t sports in 4K and HDR? It’s harder than you think
I don’t know if we can pinpoint a moment at which 4K content became normalized — it sort of snuck up on us — but today 4K and 4K HDR content is not hard to come by. Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO Max – they all have it, and plenty of it. So we’re starting to get used to it. We’re hungry for 4K and we expect it on our plate. This has a lot of folks wondering: Why is it so hard to get sports in 4K?
Waiting for the M3 iMac? We’ve got bad news for Apple fans
If you’ve been holding out for Apple to launch a refreshed iMac, there’s some bad news: it might not launch until late 2023 or early 2024. If correct, that could mean disappointment for anyone who has been waiting for Apple’s all-in-one computer to get upgraded to the latest and greatest chips.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google’s Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.
How to solve the Arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
Once you've been sorted into your house in Hogwarts Legacy and are free to roam around the campus, you might stumble upon some mysterious doors with various symbols surrounding it and strange numbers on the front. Naturally, you will be drawn to open it, only to find it locked. These aren't doors you can open with your normal lockpicking spells, no matter how high you level them up. Instead, you will need to use your wits to overcome this obstacle. That, or simply follow this guide to open the Arithmancy doors in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to turn off the clock on your Echo Dot
The Echo Dot with Clock is one of the newest additions to the Echo family. Beyond offering all the features found on the standard Echo Dot, this nifty smart home gadget also includes a minimalist display – which can show the time or other relevant info. However, if you end up disliking this low-tech display, Amazon gives you an easy way to turn it off. Here’s a closer look at how to turn off the clock on your Echo Dot, along with a quick way to change its brightness.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 13 (#604)
Struggling to solve Wordle #604 on February 13, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
The Galaxy S23 bloatware problem isn’t nearly as bad as you think
During its Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event, Samsung revealed the next generation of Galaxy phones that make up the S23 lineup: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones are packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm and have up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra, and plenty of other powerful features.
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
If you're a Netflix user in the U.S., you've undoubtedly seen the news of the streaming giant's recent crackdown on password sharing and its new policies and payment options for subscribers using the service outside of their "household," also known as the "primary location." You can dig more into the...
Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.
Amazon is having a fire sale (pun intended) on Fire tablets — from $60
Amazon’s Fire tablets are affordable alternatives to Apple’s best iPads, and they’re now even cheaper because the retailer launched a fire sale (pun intended) involving various models of the mobile device. These are some of the lowest-priced tablet deals that you can shop right now, and it’s highly recommended that you jump straight to checkout because — as with all Amazon Fire Tablet deals — we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.
