Fresno County, CA

Comments / 11

GV Wire

Fresno Loses Millions in Revenue as Legal Cannabis Is Slow to Bloom

When California voters approved the legal use of recreational marijuana, cities hoped that green could turn to green. Money from cannabis taxes could be used on pressing needs such as public safety, road repairs, and affordable housing. However, the city of Fresno has been slow to reap the millions of...
FRESNO, CA
Informed Insight

Fresno: A City Built on Ambition and Determination

Fresno, California, has a long history of excellence, dating back to its earliest days as a pioneer settlement in the San Joaquin Valley. Over the years, the city has been shaped by a variety of factors, including its location in the heart of the valley, its diverse population, and its commitment to innovation and progress. These elements have combined to make Fresno a center of excellence in many different fields, both in its history and in the present day.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Tulare County Woman Admits to Trafficking Large Quantity of Meth

A Tulare County woman pleaded guilty on Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Alma Sanchez, 50, of Alpaugh, provided the meth to another drug trafficker in June 2021 and January 2022. The second trafficker then immediately resold the drugs on each occasion.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman recounts living in Fresno internment camp 81 years ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare woman is saying she will never forget her experience at the Fresno Fairgrounds in 1942.  One week from Sunday will mark 81 years since President Frank Roosevelt signed Executive order 9066 forcing hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans into internment camps during WWII. When people walk into the Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno FD: Local business significantly damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business in Fresno was significantly damaged by a fire Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire said at 6:15 a.m. they responded to a fire at Kings Food Market on California and Waterman avenues. When firefighters first arrived they say heavy smoke was coming from the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

New Exeter task force to fight crime by studying

Exeter task force studies crime data in Tulare County. At the Jan. 24 city council meeting, councilwoman Vicki Riddle presents a new ad hoc committee with the help of city attorney Julia Lew and city manager Adam Ennis. The new task force’s purpose is to do a “deep dive” into...
EXETER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Freezing Temps and Frost Heading Fresno’s Way

You might want to throw another blanket or comforter on your bed and protect plants and pipes before Tuesday night. A cold trough of low pressure is expected in Fresno and other Valley communities that will drop temperatures below freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. In addition,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

16 year old killed in Fresno County rollover crash: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager died early Sunday morning after being ejected from a vehicle in a suspected DUI crash, according to authorities. The California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the single-vehicle crash on Elkhorn Avenue, west of Jameson Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m. Officers say a silver Toyota Tacoma with […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’

VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
GOSHEN, CA

Comments / 0

