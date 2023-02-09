Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Black developer alleges Fresno mayor deliberately thwarted his business opportunities
Developer Terance Frazier says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and city officials deliberately swayed organizations from doing business with him — an act he says fits into a larger narrative of racial discrimination. That’s one of the latest allegations made in the newest version of Frazier’s lawsuit against Dyer and...
GV Wire
Fresno Loses Millions in Revenue as Legal Cannabis Is Slow to Bloom
When California voters approved the legal use of recreational marijuana, cities hoped that green could turn to green. Money from cannabis taxes could be used on pressing needs such as public safety, road repairs, and affordable housing. However, the city of Fresno has been slow to reap the millions of...
Fresno: A City Built on Ambition and Determination
Fresno, California, has a long history of excellence, dating back to its earliest days as a pioneer settlement in the San Joaquin Valley. Over the years, the city has been shaped by a variety of factors, including its location in the heart of the valley, its diverse population, and its commitment to innovation and progress. These elements have combined to make Fresno a center of excellence in many different fields, both in its history and in the present day.
CHP investigating incident on Avenue 12 in Madera County
An investigation is underway following an incident in Madera County on Sunday night.
GV Wire
Tulare County Woman Admits to Trafficking Large Quantity of Meth
A Tulare County woman pleaded guilty on Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Alma Sanchez, 50, of Alpaugh, provided the meth to another drug trafficker in June 2021 and January 2022. The second trafficker then immediately resold the drugs on each occasion.
legalexaminer.com
Head-On Collision on Avenue 15 Claims Young Woman’s Life in Madera County
A young woman tragically lost her life in a weekend Madera County accident and the California Highway Patrol thinks a drunk driver is to blame. CHP officers responded to the scene on Sunday night, east of Madera, along Avenue 15 on February 12, 2023. KFSN-TV reports the accident took place...
Woman recounts living in Fresno internment camp 81 years ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare woman is saying she will never forget her experience at the Fresno Fairgrounds in 1942. One week from Sunday will mark 81 years since President Frank Roosevelt signed Executive order 9066 forcing hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans into internment camps during WWII. When people walk into the Fresno […]
Fresno FD: Local business significantly damaged by fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business in Fresno was significantly damaged by a fire Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire said at 6:15 a.m. they responded to a fire at Kings Food Market on California and Waterman avenues. When firefighters first arrived they say heavy smoke was coming from the […]
Two people dead after separate car crashes in Madera County
Two people are dead after two different collisions in Madera county Sunday night. This comes after a 16-year-old was killed in a Fresno County crash.
Fresno County Blossom Trail kicks off 35th season
It's near blooming season, and you know what that means. The annual Fresno County Blossom Trail festivities began on Friday.
thesungazette.com
New Exeter task force to fight crime by studying
Exeter task force studies crime data in Tulare County. At the Jan. 24 city council meeting, councilwoman Vicki Riddle presents a new ad hoc committee with the help of city attorney Julia Lew and city manager Adam Ennis. The new task force’s purpose is to do a “deep dive” into...
Bakersfield Now
Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
GV Wire
Freezing Temps and Frost Heading Fresno’s Way
You might want to throw another blanket or comforter on your bed and protect plants and pipes before Tuesday night. A cold trough of low pressure is expected in Fresno and other Valley communities that will drop temperatures below freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. In addition,...
Extra officers watching for impaired drivers in Fresno County over Super Bowl weekend
Super Bowl Sunday is a time that people get together and enjoy time with one another. There also concerns over those who get behind the wheel after drinking.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
One killed in suspected DUI crash in Madera, CHP says
One person has died following a suspected DUI crash in Madera on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
16 year old killed in Fresno County rollover crash: CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager died early Sunday morning after being ejected from a vehicle in a suspected DUI crash, according to authorities. The California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the single-vehicle crash on Elkhorn Avenue, west of Jameson Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m. Officers say a silver Toyota Tacoma with […]
newsnationnow.com
Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’
VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
Comments / 11