WKRC
Help families in need while attending one of the biggest NKY parties of the year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can celebrate Fat Tuesday and help an important local cause. There will be a massive Mardi Gras party Feb. 21 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Mardi Gras Chairman Pat O'Callaghan and Daney Amrine from Welcome House talk about Mardi Gras for Homeless Children and why it's needed.
WKRC
CPD officer remembered as life-saving organ donor after passing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department announced the death of Officer Olivia Zick over the weekend on social media. Her death is a massive loss for those whose lives she's touched. The community relations director at LifeCenter, Andi Johnson, is one of those people. I was absolutely devastated, to...
WKRC
Free Admission Friday: No charge at Great Parks of Hamilton County
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Great Parks of Hamilton County is spreading the joy of the great outdoors with free admission later this week. As part of "Random Acts of Kindness Day" you won't need a vehicle permit to visit any of the 22 parks on Friday. This is the first of...
WKRC
Cincinnati Ballet production brings 'Alice in Wonderland' story to life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can climb -- or fall -- down the rabbit hole with the Cincinnati Ballet. "Alice" is being performed at Music Hall over the weekend, complete with over-the-top costumes and sets. Jaw-dropping effects from the story of "Alice in Wonderland include Alice growing into a giant, and...
WKRC
Toss your ex's stuff into a dump truck for Valentine's Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Valentine's Day can be tough for people dealing with a recent break-up. Junk King has a creative way for new singles can celebrate Valentine's Day and do some good at the same time. Toss your ex's belongings, gifts from your ex, or anything that reminds you of your ex and Junk King will keep the items out of landfills by donating or recycling them.
WKRC
Colerain Police searching for missing teen with medical condition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police in Colerain Township are searching for a missing teenage boy who has a medical condition. 14-year-old Keyon-tae Benion walked away from Pleasant Run Middle School on Monday. Authorities say he suffers from muscular dystrophy. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a lime green...
WKRC
Starting rehab before surgery can get injured athletes back on the field faster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors say a newer concept to help with injury repair before surgery could make a big difference in healing afterwards. The professional football season may be over, but for those who need injury treatment -- especially surgery -- this method of healing is slowly catching on.
WKRC
Area leaders lean in on gaining more passenger rail service for Cincinnati from Amtrak
QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) – Area political, transportation, and business leaders met with executives from Amtrak Monday, as Ohio looks to expand passenger rail service throughout the state. Those involved held a roundtable behind closed doors to discuss the next steps for getting federal funding to create a route between...
WKRC
Police oversee widespread search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police oversaw a search at several locations Saturday for a woman who went missing from the Dayton area, and whose abandoned vehicle was found in Middletown. 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27. Authorities say she was meeting her ex-boyfriend at an apartment in Trotwood, which...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of man who died alone
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died alone. 59-year-old Thomas Driggers passed away on Monday. He was last known to live on McHenry Avenue. All the records searched found no relatives. If you know any friends or relatives, you're...
WKRC
Cincinnati Public Services overhauls response system in time for pothole season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s that time of year again, where more and more potholes are beginning to pop up. Potholes often appear in late winter and early spring due to changes in temperature. They are caused by the expansion and contraction of roads during the freeze-thaw cycle. The pavement...
WKRC
Residents forced out after fire, say they are not getting answers on returning home
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of families are still without a place to call home after a fire at a Batavia apartment complex and now they say they cannot get any answers as to when they might be allowed back in. Jessica Emery and her family have lived at...
WKRC
Woman hospitalized, dozens displaced after stairwell collapses
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hospitalized and dozens more people were forced from their apartments after a stairwell collapse. It happened before 5 Friday evening near the corner of Glenway and Rapid Run. The woman was walking down the stairs when they fell apart. There is...
WKRC
New airline starts service from Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
WKRC
Suspect charged with murdering man who was with a small child in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police arrest a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in West Price Hill. A small child was in the car with Ashton Penn when he was killed. Police believe Lorenzo Cobb shot Penn in that car in front of an apartment building on Sunset Avenue between Queen City and Glenway avenues on October 17.
WKRC
Police make an arrest in a North Fairmount murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in a North Fairmount homicide. Emergency crews were called to Pulte Street near Beekman on Jan. 28. They found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead. On Friday, police and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Lucion Vaughn,Jr., 21. He's now charged with fatally shooting Simpson. Police...
WKRC
Man struck after reportedly running across I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-71. The man was responding to a roadside assistance call in Montgomery around 6:30 Sunday. According to reports, he parked on the right side of the highway, while the woman he was helping parked...
WKRC
Golden Alert for 78-year-old Northern Kentucky man canceled
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Bracken County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 74-year-old man. Hershell Holland hasn't been seen since 2:30 a.m. Monday when he was seen walking while on Asbury Road in Brooksville. Investigators said they have no idea where he could be...
WKRC
HamCo sheriff's stolen car and gun investigation: Sheriff contends she did nothing wrong
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff says she did nothing wrong when her county-issued cruiser and handgun were stolen in June of 2021. We now know much more about what happened after Local 12 obtained all 350 pages of reports from the investigation, and spoke directly with the sheriff about the incident.
