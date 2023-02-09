CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Valentine's Day can be tough for people dealing with a recent break-up. Junk King has a creative way for new singles can celebrate Valentine's Day and do some good at the same time. Toss your ex's belongings, gifts from your ex, or anything that reminds you of your ex and Junk King will keep the items out of landfills by donating or recycling them.

