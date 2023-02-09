ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

CPD officer remembered as life-saving organ donor after passing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department announced the death of Officer Olivia Zick over the weekend on social media. Her death is a massive loss for those whose lives she's touched. The community relations director at LifeCenter, Andi Johnson, is one of those people. I was absolutely devastated, to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Toss your ex's stuff into a dump truck for Valentine's Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Valentine's Day can be tough for people dealing with a recent break-up. Junk King has a creative way for new singles can celebrate Valentine's Day and do some good at the same time. Toss your ex's belongings, gifts from your ex, or anything that reminds you of your ex and Junk King will keep the items out of landfills by donating or recycling them.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Colerain Police searching for missing teen with medical condition

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police in Colerain Township are searching for a missing teenage boy who has a medical condition. 14-year-old Keyon-tae Benion walked away from Pleasant Run Middle School on Monday. Authorities say he suffers from muscular dystrophy. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a lime green...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police oversee widespread search for missing Ohio woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police oversaw a search at several locations Saturday for a woman who went missing from the Dayton area, and whose abandoned vehicle was found in Middletown. 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27. Authorities say she was meeting her ex-boyfriend at an apartment in Trotwood, which...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Woman hospitalized, dozens displaced after stairwell collapses

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hospitalized and dozens more people were forced from their apartments after a stairwell collapse. It happened before 5 Friday evening near the corner of Glenway and Rapid Run. The woman was walking down the stairs when they fell apart. There is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New airline starts service from Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police make an arrest in a North Fairmount murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in a North Fairmount homicide. Emergency crews were called to Pulte Street near Beekman on Jan. 28. They found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead. On Friday, police and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Lucion Vaughn,Jr., 21. He's now charged with fatally shooting Simpson. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man struck after reportedly running across I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-71. The man was responding to a roadside assistance call in Montgomery around 6:30 Sunday. According to reports, he parked on the right side of the highway, while the woman he was helping parked...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Golden Alert for 78-year-old Northern Kentucky man canceled

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Bracken County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 74-year-old man. Hershell Holland hasn't been seen since 2:30 a.m. Monday when he was seen walking while on Asbury Road in Brooksville. Investigators said they have no idea where he could be...
BROOKSVILLE, KY

