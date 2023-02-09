ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Good Samaritans save elderly woman from being run over by car

Two good Samaritans are being credited with saving the life of an elderly Dutchess County woman who was hit by a car. Police say the 76-year-old woman was walking through the Extra Market parking lot on West Main Street in Red Hook when a vehicle driven by a 90-year-old man backed out of its parking space and hit her.
RED HOOK, NY
Old prison gets makeover into new Warwick business hub

Barbed wire, gates and fences still surround a portion of the old Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, but the prisoners are long gone. Inmates are now swapped out for entrepreneurs and customers on the 733-acre grounds in Warwick that’s become a thriving business hub. The prison closed in 2011 and before...
WARWICK, NY
LI restaurant owner donates funds from takeout order to Turkey relief efforts

Two restaurants on Long Island donated 100% of their takeout orders Friday to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. Eroll Alkan, owner of Krinti Mediterranean in Woodbury and Chicken Kebab in Roslyn, says around $5,000 was collected between both restaurants. "I think it was a great outcome in that timeframe that...
ROSLYN, NY

