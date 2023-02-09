Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Beat the Winter Blues with this Indoor Waterpark and ResortRidley's WreckageMonticello, NY
Related
Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Yonkers man charged with stabbing 23-year-old in New Rochelle
Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Peter Ortega with assault.
White Plains PD: Suspect wanted in assault of parking enforcement officer
The assault happened just after midnight while the officer was on duty in the Walter Maple Avenue lot.
Police: Drunk driver slammed into Mary Jane's Dairy Bar
Police say Shayane Reynolds, 29, slammed into Mary Jane's Dairy Bar around 4:53 p.m. Saturday.
News 12
Police: 1 person hospitalized following shooting in Newburgh
Newburgh police say a person was taken to the hospital following a shooting. They say it happened on Chambers Street, off of Broadway. There is no word on the victim's condition. Stay with News 12 for more on this developing story.
Bronx man identified as victim in a deadly I-87 crash
State police say Arnold Sanchez, from the Bronx, was killed when his van crashed into the Thruway Wrecker, which provides traffic control for a disabled vehicle.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Newburgh crash
Authorities say that when officers arrived, they found that a Chevy Silverado crashed into a tree.
Bystanders credited with saving Dutchess County woman run over by car in Red Hook
The 90-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit her apparently didn't realize he had struck the woman and continued backing over her after she was knocked down.
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
News 12
Good Samaritans save elderly woman from being run over by car
Two good Samaritans are being credited with saving the life of an elderly Dutchess County woman who was hit by a car. Police say the 76-year-old woman was walking through the Extra Market parking lot on West Main Street in Red Hook when a vehicle driven by a 90-year-old man backed out of its parking space and hit her.
Arson investigators look into Paterson fire that caused millions of dollars in damage
The structure, which is now set for demolition, is home to several different businesses.
News 12
TSA: Greenwich woman arrested for bringing loaded gun to JFK Airport
A Greenwich woman was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint at JFK International Airport, TSA officials say. The discovery was made by TSA officials on Feb 10. TSA agents say they caught the gun at a security checkpoint while using an X-ray unit to...
Residents vexed by absence of mayor in South Blooming Grove
Kalaj has been absent from village board work-session meetings since November, as the village proceeds with a massive housing development despite a state order to stop building.
24th annual Polar Plunge held in Stony Point
The 24th annual Polar Plunge was held in Stony Point on Sunday.
Our Lives: Black History Month fashion show to be held in Norwalk
A fashion show inspired by Black history is set to take place in Norwalk on Feb. 26.
News 12
Old prison gets makeover into new Warwick business hub
Barbed wire, gates and fences still surround a portion of the old Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, but the prisoners are long gone. Inmates are now swapped out for entrepreneurs and customers on the 733-acre grounds in Warwick that’s become a thriving business hub. The prison closed in 2011 and before...
Fallen tree displaces 2 families in Dobbs Ferry
The Hunts fear that their insurance may not cover all the damage and believe that the neighbor should be held liable.
News 12
LI restaurant owner donates funds from takeout order to Turkey relief efforts
Two restaurants on Long Island donated 100% of their takeout orders Friday to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. Eroll Alkan, owner of Krinti Mediterranean in Woodbury and Chicken Kebab in Roslyn, says around $5,000 was collected between both restaurants. "I think it was a great outcome in that timeframe that...
Bally's unveils plan for casino at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point
According to Bally's, the proposal calls for transforming a former waste disposal site and high-end golf course into a world-class entertainment destination.
Brien McMahon Honors Norwalk's Douglas Peoples
Douglas Peoples, who has spent 30 years dedicating himself to getting local basketball players ready to play in college, was honored before the Norwalk-Brien McMahon game.
Comments / 0