FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Buses Of Illegal Migrants Being Sent To Charlotte NCGlenn WilkinsCharlotte, NC
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Easy outfit transitions: office to evening in a flash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arivella is a women's clothing boutique in Charlotte, located at 1721 Kenilworth Avenue. Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, this year it falls on a Tuesday - so many people may be going straight from work out to dinner or to meet up with their loved ones. On...
WCNC
Honoring the Queen City's Black heritage through art
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traveling down Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte, you’ll notice a series of bright and beautiful murals, each with a story to tell. One of those special murals is displayed on a wall at the Westend Fresh Seafood Market. Owner Bernetta Powell thought that wall would be the perfect spot for something that represented the Queen City’s Black heritage.
WCNC
Say “I Love You” with a gift from Davidson Wine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on! Cupid's big day is tomorrow. If you still haven't picked something out for your Valentine - you're not alone. Lindsey Williams from Davidson Wine Company is here to walk us through some great options for your Valentine. Here are some great Valentine...
After two brain surgeries, Valentine's Day is extra special for Charlotte area couple
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A Cornelius couple told WCNC Charlotte that Valentine's Day serves as a special reminder that love conquers everything after they overcame a challenging year. The college sweetheart couple of Brandon Kwiatek and McKinnon Galloway started dating a week before Valentine's Day, eight years ago, and said...
American Federation of Arts director recognized during Black History Month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The long-awaited Picasso Landscape exhibition at the Mint Museum Uptown is sold out for the opening weekend. It's another successful traveling exhibition for Pauline Forlenza. Forlenza came from the financial world to become the director of the American Federation of Arts in 2012. She said she...
LGBTQ+ advocate boosting security for drag show brunches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Threats of violence and hate against drag show performances are on the rise, according to GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ plus advocacy group. Now, one advocate is taking matters into her own hands boosting security to keep her guests and performers safe. Tickets were sold out for Buff...
Meet Asher, Charlotte Fire's new therapy dog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department just welcomed a new furry friend to the family and he already has some fans at WCNC Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and he is the newest...
Send Valentine's Day cards to kids at Levine Children's Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is asking for help to make Valentine's Day extra special for their patients, by sending virtual cards. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. It's free and it takes less than a...
WCNC
One of NC's top teachers tours WCNC Charlotte with his students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of North Carolina’s Teachers of the Year visited WCNC Charlotte Monday with his class. Ryan Henderson brought along his students from Sugar Creek Charter School for the station tour. The students are studying television broadcasting and journalism. Henderson said it’s important for teenagers to...
Missing York County child found
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
Once identified as a school with a ‘high number of safety incidents,’ Harding University High School is changing the narrative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a historic number of guns were found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg school campuses last school year, the district responded by investing millions of dollars into body scanners. Six months into the school year, the investment seems to be paying off. So far this school year, there have...
Man accused of stealing $50K from Kohl's, released with promise to return to court
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man has been arrested just under two weeks after he was identified as a suspect who stole from Kohl's in January 2022. On Monday, the Matthews Police Department announced that Logan Michael Guffie, 34, was in custody for a theft that occurred last year. According...
CMPD investigating homicide after shooting on Billy Graham Parkway, Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Billy Graham Pkwy near Westmont Drive just after 3 p.m., Sunday afternoon. According to a report from CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte textile factory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in northeast Charlotte, fire officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Martex Fiber, a textile recycling company on Orr Road, a little after 9 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the building. Numerous Charlotte Fire crews responded to the call.
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
'Know your family history' | Retired York County Sheriff's Commander pushing for awareness after major cardiac event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. According to the CDC, it kills someone every 34 seconds. February is National Heart Month and Saturday, Atrium Health held its annual Cupid’s Cup 5k to raise money to benefit its cardiac rehabilitation programs. The keynote...
WCNC
'There's common ground' | Mayor Pro Tem pushes compromise on transit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Mayor Pro Tem sees a path forward on the city's stalled $13.5B transportation plan. "I have high confidence that we will get there because at the at the end of the day, the Charlotte region is the economic lungs of this state," Braxton Winston said on WCNC's Flashpoint.
WCNC
5 questions to ask before donating relief funds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the death toll continues to rise in Turkey and Syria following last Monday’s devastating earthquake and aftershocks, providing emergency relief to the area is paramount. But before you make any donations, you should do some research to make sure your hard-earned money is going to a good organization.
1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene. A witness...
VERIFY: Fact-checking the deer population crackdown in Tega Cay
TEGA CAY, S.C. — A recent municipal ordinance passed in Tega Cay, aimed at curbing the deer population. The ordinance outlaws the feeding of wild animals, like deer, as the community is facing overcrowding. Some people claim neighbors are calling people out, saying they're violating the ordinance just by...
