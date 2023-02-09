ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Easy outfit transitions: office to evening in a flash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arivella is a women's clothing boutique in Charlotte, located at 1721 Kenilworth Avenue. Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, this year it falls on a Tuesday - so many people may be going straight from work out to dinner or to meet up with their loved ones. On...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Honoring the Queen City's Black heritage through art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traveling down Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte, you’ll notice a series of bright and beautiful murals, each with a story to tell. One of those special murals is displayed on a wall at the Westend Fresh Seafood Market. Owner Bernetta Powell thought that wall would be the perfect spot for something that represented the Queen City’s Black heritage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Say “I Love You” with a gift from Davidson Wine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on! Cupid's big day is tomorrow. If you still haven't picked something out for your Valentine - you're not alone. Lindsey Williams from Davidson Wine Company is here to walk us through some great options for your Valentine. Here are some great Valentine...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

LGBTQ+ advocate boosting security for drag show brunches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Threats of violence and hate against drag show performances are on the rise, according to GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ plus advocacy group. Now, one advocate is taking matters into her own hands boosting security to keep her guests and performers safe. Tickets were sold out for Buff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet Asher, Charlotte Fire's new therapy dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department just welcomed a new furry friend to the family and he already has some fans at WCNC Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and he is the newest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Send Valentine's Day cards to kids at Levine Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is asking for help to make Valentine's Day extra special for their patients, by sending virtual cards. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. It's free and it takes less than a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One of NC's top teachers tours WCNC Charlotte with his students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of North Carolina’s Teachers of the Year visited WCNC Charlotte Monday with his class. Ryan Henderson brought along his students from Sugar Creek Charter School for the station tour. The students are studying television broadcasting and journalism. Henderson said it’s important for teenagers to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing York County child found

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte textile factory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in northeast Charlotte, fire officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Martex Fiber, a textile recycling company on Orr Road, a little after 9 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the building. Numerous Charlotte Fire crews responded to the call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'There's common ground' | Mayor Pro Tem pushes compromise on transit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Mayor Pro Tem sees a path forward on the city's stalled $13.5B transportation plan. "I have high confidence that we will get there because at the at the end of the day, the Charlotte region is the economic lungs of this state," Braxton Winston said on WCNC's Flashpoint.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

5 questions to ask before donating relief funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the death toll continues to rise in Turkey and Syria following last Monday’s devastating earthquake and aftershocks, providing emergency relief to the area is paramount. But before you make any donations, you should do some research to make sure your hard-earned money is going to a good organization.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene. A witness...
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Fact-checking the deer population crackdown in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A recent municipal ordinance passed in Tega Cay, aimed at curbing the deer population. The ordinance outlaws the feeding of wild animals, like deer, as the community is facing overcrowding. Some people claim neighbors are calling people out, saying they're violating the ordinance just by...
TEGA CAY, SC

