REGION – Four communities — Grafton, Hopkinton, Southborough and Westborough — are considering the formation of a regional emergency dispatch center. In the fall, the Westborough Select Board approved the use of the building at the south end of Hocomonco Pond for the center. Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said the building, which is in “pretty tough shape,” would be renovated using state 911 development grant funds. The site will include a new floor, lighting, a training room and kitchenette.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO