The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Elizabeth A. Major, 75, former music teacher with Marlborough Public Schools
– Elizabeth A. Major, 75, of Agawam, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. Beth was born in Springfield, MA, August 14, 1947 to the late Lloyd W. Major and Dorothy E (Steele) Major of Agawam. She was a graduate of Agawam High...
Joanne Jonaitis, 64, of Northborough
– Joanne Jonaitis (Pazareskis) passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, while surrounded by the love of her family. She was 64 years old. Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, Joanne was a daughter of George and Bette (Sterner) Jonaitis, Jr. and a 1976 graduate of Shrewsbury High School.
Jake Walter, 90, of Southborough
– Jake Walter, 90, of Southborough, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Margo (Findley) Walter for over 67 years. Born at home, he was the son of the late Harry and Nell (Griswold) Walter and lived...
Towns may go regional with emergency dispatch calls
REGION – Four communities — Grafton, Hopkinton, Southborough and Westborough — are considering the formation of a regional emergency dispatch center. In the fall, the Westborough Select Board approved the use of the building at the south end of Hocomonco Pond for the center. Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said the building, which is in “pretty tough shape,” would be renovated using state 911 development grant funds. The site will include a new floor, lighting, a training room and kitchenette.
Robert P. Sullivan Jr., 57, of Hudson
Hudson – Robert P Sullivan Jr of Hudson passed on February 7, 2023 after a period of declining health. He was the beloved son of Robert and Eileen Sullivan of Hudson and youngest brother of Melinda, her husband Lawrence, Barry, Paul and his wife Nancy. In May 1993, Rob...
Marjorie J. Dome, 90, of Hudson
– Marjorie Jeanette Dome, nee Budd, died Jan. 2, 2023, in Sudbury, Massachusetts at the age of 90. Born March 6, 1932, to John F. and Elizabeth Budd in Brooklyn, New York, Marjorie attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. She married her school sweetheart Donald A. Dome June 14, 1952.
Rimkus: Hudson residents celebrate 50th anniversary on cruise
HUDSON – Hudson residents Richard “Dick” and Pam Bushey, who were 50 years wed on Dec. 3, celebrated with a Norwegian “Encore” cruise in January with more than 60 family and friends on board. Their seven-day cruise in the eastern Caribbean started Jan. 9. Lisa...
Foreign Film Festival continues through February
SHREWSBURY – The Friends Foreign Film Festival at the Shrewsbury Public Library continues Feb. 19 with the presentation of “The Class” at 2 p.m. in the large conference room. “The Class” is a 2008 French film directed by Laurent Cantet that is based on the novel by...
Victim was ‘paralyzed with fear and humiliation’ in allegations against Northborough man
NORTHBOROUGH – Court documents reveal additional information on the allegations against a Northborough man who has been indicted on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. Damon Amato was indicted in December in Middlesex Superior Court on charges stemming from when he worked...
Hudson discusses staffing levels at police, fire departments
HUDSON – Concerns about staffing levels at the Hudson Fire Department and Hudson Police Department were voiced by department leaders. During the Jan. 23 Select Board meeting, town staff from the community development, finance and IT, library, public works, fire, police and recreation departments presented their budget and capital plan requests.
Papillon’s Brenda Brown celebrates 37 years in real estate
SHREWSBURY – Brenda Brown of Papillon Realty is celebrating 37 years in the real estate business. Brown, who helps her clients buy and sell homes, started Papillon Realty in 2020. She said the secret to her success is by putting her clients, not the property, first. Brown noted that...
Council on Aging’s budget increases thanks to grants
MARLBOROUGH – There will be more funds in the Council on Aging’s annual operating budget, thanks to an increase in grants from the state. During its meeting on Jan. 23, the City Council accepted the grant of $116,136 from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. According to a...
