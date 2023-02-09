ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

9NEWS

Denver Central Library to partially reopen this week

DENVER — The Denver Central Library located on Broadway will partially reopen Tuesday to the public after a three-week closure. The closure was implemented while renovations took place on the first floor. >The above video is from earlier this month: Denver Public Library unveils new card celebrating Black history.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family recovers urns containing remains in stolen moving truck

In late January, a family in the process of moving from Denver to Westminster had their U-Haul stolen. It contained all of their belongs and the remains of loved ones.It happened in downtown Denver near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Washington Street. A week later, someone spotted it in Lakewood, and police found it on the corner of Ellsworth and Reed streets on Feb. 5. Denver police are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.Since then, the family has been waiting to see if their belongings were still inside the truck. They had trouble getting details from police...
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for armed person on campus

The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for …. The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. CHP launches survey to address LGBTQ+...
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Club Q managers announce plan for rebuilding, reopening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Club Q is on track to reopen by fall after five people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting there in November. The LGBTQ+ nightclub's management posted a reopening plan on Facebook Monday. They said they've partnered with HB&A, a women-owned architecture and planning firm based in Colorado Springs, to create a tribute to the victims and rebuild the club with enhanced security measures.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Oversight board still concerned about death of Denver jail inmate

DENVER — A year after a 71-year-old inmate died in Denver's jail, the citizen oversight board still has questions and concerns. For a couple of minutes during an update in front of the Denver City Council Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee last week, the chair of Denver's Citizen Oversight Board said the February 2022 death of Leroy Taylor is one of their top concerns right now.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Westminster Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado

Westminster Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Westminster, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1977, the mall featured one anchor store (Joslins). Former anchors were Dillard's, Montgomery Ward, Mervyn's, Sears, and Macy's. The mall also included a food court and formerly included a movie theater....
WESTMINSTER, CO
FOX21News.com

FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday

FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession …. FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado …. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado Springs. Fountain mourns first fallen officer in over 100 …. Fountain mourns first fallen officer...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: Colorado winter views

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space. According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency

Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
