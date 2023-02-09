Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of MinesHeather WillardGolden, CO
Americans can apply for a one-time rebate payment between $300 and $1,400 - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanDenver, CO
Man suspected of stabbing wife in Target parking lot arrested in KansasHeather WillardLawrence, KS
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Central Library to partially reopen this week
DENVER — The Denver Central Library located on Broadway will partially reopen Tuesday to the public after a three-week closure. The closure was implemented while renovations took place on the first floor. >The above video is from earlier this month: Denver Public Library unveils new card celebrating Black history.
Westminster says hoarder’s property isn’t ‘unsafe’ despite 2nd cleanup in 8 months
On Thursday, clean-up crews hired by the City of Westminster removed mounds of random trash, furniture, appliances and even a toilet from the front and back yards of 4245 Barr Lane.
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
Family recovers urns containing remains in stolen moving truck
In late January, a family in the process of moving from Denver to Westminster had their U-Haul stolen. It contained all of their belongs and the remains of loved ones.It happened in downtown Denver near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Washington Street. A week later, someone spotted it in Lakewood, and police found it on the corner of Ellsworth and Reed streets on Feb. 5. Denver police are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.Since then, the family has been waiting to see if their belongings were still inside the truck. They had trouble getting details from police...
FOX21News.com
Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for armed person on campus
The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for …. The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. CHP launches survey to address LGBTQ+...
K-9 killed by man on Colorado School of Mines campus
The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect.
Club Q managers announce plan for rebuilding, reopening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Club Q is on track to reopen by fall after five people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting there in November. The LGBTQ+ nightclub's management posted a reopening plan on Facebook Monday. They said they've partnered with HB&A, a women-owned architecture and planning firm based in Colorado Springs, to create a tribute to the victims and rebuild the club with enhanced security measures.
Oversight board still concerned about death of Denver jail inmate
DENVER — A year after a 71-year-old inmate died in Denver's jail, the citizen oversight board still has questions and concerns. For a couple of minutes during an update in front of the Denver City Council Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee last week, the chair of Denver's Citizen Oversight Board said the February 2022 death of Leroy Taylor is one of their top concerns right now.
KDVR.com
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
Boulder County deputy charged in serious crash
A Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with two counts of vehicular assault following an August crash.
Photos: Porsche driver crashes into Boulder home, lands upside down
The Boulder Police Department says a man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after a crash early Saturday morning.
International Church of Cannabis continues battle with city over sculpture
The back-and-forth battle to keep a symbolic piece of artwork up at a Denver house of worship continues.
Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of Mines
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 13, 2023. (Golden, Colo.) The Golden Police Department reported an armed suspect killed a Jefferson County K9 officer after an overnight chase.
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
tourcounsel.com
Westminster Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado
Westminster Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Westminster, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1977, the mall featured one anchor store (Joslins). Former anchors were Dillard's, Montgomery Ward, Mervyn's, Sears, and Macy's. The mall also included a food court and formerly included a movie theater....
FOX21News.com
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession …. FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado …. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado Springs. Fountain mourns first fallen officer in over 100 …. Fountain mourns first fallen officer...
International Space Station: Colorado winter views
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space. According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth […]
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
"This is evidence of who we are" | Art exhibition highlights Black artists in Boulder County
BOULDER, Colo. — In one of the least diverse cities in the state, artists are taking it upon themselves to make sure they’re seen and heard. A series of new art exhibits in Boulder are meant to show off black artists in a community where they say they often feel invisible.
