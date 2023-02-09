In late January, a family in the process of moving from Denver to Westminster had their U-Haul stolen. It contained all of their belongs and the remains of loved ones.It happened in downtown Denver near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Washington Street. A week later, someone spotted it in Lakewood, and police found it on the corner of Ellsworth and Reed streets on Feb. 5. Denver police are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.Since then, the family has been waiting to see if their belongings were still inside the truck. They had trouble getting details from police...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO