A graveside service for Brenda Bushnell will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Brenda passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home in Kenton, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 8, 1949 in Kenton to the late Robert and Helen (Johnson) Newland. On May 4, 1998 she married Carl Bushnell and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2017.

KENTON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO