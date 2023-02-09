Read full article on original website
KHS Spirit Week Underway
Kenton High School Spirit Week kicks off today and goes through this Friday February 17. Today, the 9th & 10th grade classes should dress as kids or toddlers and 11th & 12th grade students dress as senior citizens. Tomorrow is Monochromatic Day. Students should wear one color. Wednesday students should...
Kenton Board of Education to Meet Tonight
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the February meeting this evening. A presentation on the Kenton Elementary School Leader in Me program will be presented by Principal Angela Buttermand and four of her students. Several personnel items await Board action, including the approval of five substitute teacher...
Three Vehicles Involved in Sunday Afternoon Crash in Kenton
A three vehicle crash occurred late Sunday morning on Broadway at Franklin in Kenton. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 19 year old Kiara Harp, of Kenton, failed to stop in time and her vehicle struck the rear of a car being driven by 21 year old Morgan Speirs, of Alger.
Marathon Official to be ONU Black History Month Keynote Speaker
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University will be observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month with a keynote address by Germaine Hunter, vice president of talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion at Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The presentation, to be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 4...
Third Regular Session of 2023 for Kenton City Council on Tap Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. Council members will hear from the Ohio Ethics Commission. The Kenton Hardin Health Department Report will be presented as well. There will be three items under new business that will be on first reading. The third regular session of the year...
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road closing. starting today (February 13). Starting today, Township Road 22, between County Roads 95 and 113 in Washington Township, will be closed for 3 to 4 days. That is due to a bridge repair project.
Obituary for Connor F. Jaqueth
Connor F. Jaqueth, 8 month old baby boy died Fri Feb. 10, 2023. He was born June 2, 2022 in Lima to Benjamin J. & Aubrey L. (Lowrey) Jaqueth of Wapakoneta. He is also survived by paternal grandfather Dennis Jaqueth, Forest, maternal grandparents Nathan (Tracy) Lowrey, NH, maternal great grandparents Miriam Beman, NC, Deane (Judy) Beman, FL, and many aunts and uncles. Connor was preceded in death by a grandmother Alice Jaqueth, great grandparents Frank (Marie) Lowrey, Forrest (Mary) Jaqueth, and Leonard (Edna) Kreinbrink.
ONU Dicke College of Business Administration Earns Reaccreditation
ADA, Ohio – The James F. Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University has received a full five-year extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). AACSB-accredited schools have the highest quality faculty, relevant and challenging curriculum and provide educational and career...
Obituary for Kimberly Currence
Kimberly Currence, age 59, of Alger, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her residence. She was born on May 18, 1963 in Lima, Ohio to the late Stanley and Norma (Bailey) Combs. On February 8, 1986, Kimberly married Dave Currence and he survives in Alger. Kimberly was a...
Obituary for Brenda (Newland) Bushnell
A graveside service for Brenda Bushnell will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Brenda passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home in Kenton, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 8, 1949 in Kenton to the late Robert and Helen (Johnson) Newland. On May 4, 1998 she married Carl Bushnell and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2017.
United Way Creating Campaign Cabinet
The United Way of Hardin County is creating a Campaign Cabinet to help plan and implement this year’s Annual Giving Campaign. Duties will include helping to find and reach out to businesses to host workplace campaigns. Meetings will start off once per month but will end up being more...
Obituary for Marion Robert Houser
Marion Robert Houser, 93, Kenton departed his earthly home February 8, 2023 to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born in Kenton, Ohio on October 16, 1929 to the late Winfield Marion Houser and Lida C. (Sprang) Houser, he married Barbara Lou Daniels in the home of her parents on March 27, 1948. His wife of 72 years preceded him in death, along with a brother; Cloyd Houser.
Man Shot Dead in Carey; Suspect Arrested
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the Village of Carey over the weekend. According to a release from Carey Police Chief Ryan Doe, officers were dispatched to 104 Lindenwood Place in the Wyandot County village late Saturday night where they found the body of a man.
Obituary for Betty L. Romich
Betty L. Romich, age 92 of Upper Sandusky, passed away at the Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday February 11, 2023 at 1:39pm. She was born on December 4, 1930 in Upper Sandusky to the late Floyd A. and Rose V. (Carpenter) Martig. Her late stepmother Harriet (Honsberger Miller) was also a big part of her life.
