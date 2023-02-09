Tuolumne, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will meet on Tuesday. The first item will be a discussion about housing and related plans to eventually hire a Housing Development position for county government. Funding for the position was included in this year’s budget, but the county reports that it has been unable to fill the role. The person would be responsible for working to both increase and preserve housing supply in the county, and to work with developers and builders to help move projects forward. In addition, the position would administer housing programs, conduct community outreach programs, and seek outside housing grants. A revised proposal that will go before the supervisors on Tuesday calls for the county to continue to seek candidates for the open position, while at the same time look to bring in an outside consultant to conduct tasks like doing a housing inventory review, and begin work on the housing element of the General Plan.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO