mymotherlode.com
Free Dump Day In Copperopolis
Calaveras, CA — Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have joined forces with Calaveras County to host a series of Free Dump Day events for local residents. The sixth event of the series is set to take place on Saturday, February 25th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Copperopolis Community Center (Armory Parking Lot) located at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis. This Free Dump Day event will accept tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses. However, household trash, hazardous waste, electronic waste, green/yard waste, bulky items, and concrete and demolition materials will not be accepted. Caltrans reminds motorists to secure all cargo loads before driving on the roads. Loads that are not properly secured by tarps, nets, or enclosed will not be accepted.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Restored Around Sonora
Update at 10:40am: PG&E reports that power has been restored to the 3,000-plus customers who lost electricity at around 8:40am. Restoration happened much sooner than the initial 3pm estimate. PG&E has not released any details related to the cause. Original story posted at 9:14am: Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that...
mymotherlode.com
Public Training To Suspend TC Building Inspections
Tuolumne County, CA – The public can learn new skills when dealing with energy codes during a one-day training that suspends Tuolumne County building inspections for a day. The Community Development Department’s Building and Safety Division will be hosting an energy code update training on the 2022 California Building Standards. The training will be live, in person, and open to the public, but those wanting to attend must pre-register. County officials recommend this training for designers, contractors, engineers, energy consultants, and code officials that interact with the Energy Code. To allow for the training, all building inspections will be suspended for the day on Friday, February 24th. Inspections will resume the next day, Monday, February 27th. Any inspection request submitted after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd, will be scheduled for Monday.
mymotherlode.com
Second Week of February Road Work
Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from February 12th to the 18th. On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road (mile marker 12.7 to 15.8) grinding and paving will require breaks that will delay traffic for about five minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.
mymotherlode.com
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
mymotherlode.com
TC Supervisors To Discuss Housing, Columbia Inn And Legislative Platform
Tuolumne, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will meet on Tuesday. The first item will be a discussion about housing and related plans to eventually hire a Housing Development position for county government. Funding for the position was included in this year’s budget, but the county reports that it has been unable to fill the role. The person would be responsible for working to both increase and preserve housing supply in the county, and to work with developers and builders to help move projects forward. In addition, the position would administer housing programs, conduct community outreach programs, and seek outside housing grants. A revised proposal that will go before the supervisors on Tuesday calls for the county to continue to seek candidates for the open position, while at the same time look to bring in an outside consultant to conduct tasks like doing a housing inventory review, and begin work on the housing element of the General Plan.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect Sought After Vandalism At Nancy’s Hope
Sonora, CA — An unknown vandal caused major damage to the Nancy’s Hope building on West Stockton Street in Sonora. Just a few days ago, a new “Hope” sign was put up outside the building, and founder Nancy Scott relays that an unknown man was very angry about it, and last night broke 11 windows and a door. The crime happened at around 7:30 pm. The man was wearing a tan jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and a blue beanie. He is described as being around 5”8” and heavier set. The Police Department was notified and a report was filed. Scott notes that the suspect did leave fingerprints all over the scene.
mymotherlode.com
Last Chance for Calaveras County Small Business COVID Impact Grants
Calaveras County, CA – For a second time, COVID-19 Business Relief Grants are being offered in Calaveras County, but the funds are limited. The COVID-19 Business Relief Grants are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and come from a Community Development Block Grant the county received to create a business grant program. The first round of grants was offered in February of last year. Then in September, as reported here, there remained about $144,000 in funding after all applicants were reviewed, and subsequently, that was made available to businesses.
Mountain Democrat
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
Mountain Democrat
Detectives bust Shingle Springs drug house
A visit to a Shingle Springs home by El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges Monday. A search warrant was served at a home on North Shingle Road as part of a narcotics investigation. Detectives discovered controlled substances including fentanyl, paraphernalia, stolen property and a large amount of U.S. currency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents
The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
Two people shot in road rage incident in Stockton, police say
(KTXL) — Two men were shot after a road rage incident occurred in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the incident occurred near Holman Road and Telstar Place around 5:45 p.m. when the two victims were driving in the area. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento […]
Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
