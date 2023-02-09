ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster earns $1 million thanks to Chiefs' Super Bowl win

JuJu Smith-Schuster had a lot to celebrate after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, and not just because, well, the Chiefs won the game. Smith-Schuster bet on himself in the offseason, signing an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Chiefs after struggling during some down years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

What a second Super Bowl win means for Patrick Mahomes' all-time status | SPEAK

Patrick Mahomes snagged his second regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He passed for 182 yards, three touchdowns and had another 44 rushing yards with no turnovers (was 13-of-14 in the second half, where the lone incompletion was a throw-away), all on a high ankle sprain. The Kansas City Chiefs QB became the fourth QB in league history to win two Super Bowls and two regular season MVPs, joining Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss what this second Super Bowl win means for Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

How Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid out-schemed Eagles in Super Bowl

We said it for two weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles defense was elite, and there was no denying it. But there were glaring issues with certain key aspects of their defense. And they just so happened to align perfectly with what the Kansas City Chiefs offense is best at doing. One...
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat

GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs' comeback over Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for a Super Bowl victory parade. After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago Sunday, the All-Pro quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Why the James Bradberry holding penalty was the right call | THE HERD

Super Bowl LVII is a game to remember but one of its biggest moments was the flag on James Bradberry for holding JuJu Smith-Schuster that led to a game-winning field goal. Colin Cowherd explains why this was the 'right call' and emphasizes the importance of not making these mistakes.
FOX Sports

Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD

We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes returns to Super Bowl after hurting ankle in first half

Patrick Mahomes might have re-aggravated his right ankle sprain late in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. He returned to the field to begin the second half. The Chiefs quarterback came up limping after a third-down scramble late in the first half. Mahomes stayed down for longer than usual before getting up and clearly favoring his right ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Will Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT QB? | UNDISPUTED

At the age of 27, Patrick Mahomes has now won two regular season and two Super Bowl MVPs. This was Mahomes' third Super Bowl appearance and has hosted the AFC championship every year he's been a starter. Shannon Sharpe decides on whether Mahomes will surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT quarterback or not.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal. Here are three reasons why...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes proved Eagles never got tested in regular season | THE HERD

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit lead to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for the franchise's third Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes is the third player to win multiple MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, along with 44 rushing yards and no turnovers. However, one big story line on top of Mahomes' performance was the Eagles defense, who struggled, especially in the second half. Colin Cowherd explains why the Super Bowl proved Philly's defense was only 'good against bad QBs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl win

Chad Henne ended his NFL playing career in style. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the second Super Bowl title of his 15-year playing career on Sunday. Hours after the game ended, Henne took to Instagram to share that he was retiring from football amid all the celebration. "Calling it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes' superhuman effort rallies Chiefs to Super Bowl 2023 title

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Wincing with pain, hobbling on an injured ankle and facing a fearsome opposing defense and a (mostly) unflappable rival quarterback, Patrick Mahomes proved that still only one truth matters. At times, when things break a certain way, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is unstoppable. That’s how...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

How Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid neutralized the Eagles' defensive line

The Eagles trenches were the difference in the game, only not in a good way. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were perhaps the two most evenly matched teams that could have ended up in Super Bowl LVII. They matched each other strength for strength in many ways, with one major exception: the trenches.
KANSAS CITY, MO

