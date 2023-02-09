Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster earns $1 million thanks to Chiefs' Super Bowl win
JuJu Smith-Schuster had a lot to celebrate after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, and not just because, well, the Chiefs won the game. Smith-Schuster bet on himself in the offseason, signing an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Chiefs after struggling during some down years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One...
FOX Sports
What a second Super Bowl win means for Patrick Mahomes' all-time status | SPEAK
Patrick Mahomes snagged his second regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He passed for 182 yards, three touchdowns and had another 44 rushing yards with no turnovers (was 13-of-14 in the second half, where the lone incompletion was a throw-away), all on a high ankle sprain. The Kansas City Chiefs QB became the fourth QB in league history to win two Super Bowls and two regular season MVPs, joining Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss what this second Super Bowl win means for Mahomes.
FOX Sports
How Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid out-schemed Eagles in Super Bowl
We said it for two weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles defense was elite, and there was no denying it. But there were glaring issues with certain key aspects of their defense. And they just so happened to align perfectly with what the Kansas City Chiefs offense is best at doing. One...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat
GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII; NFL world reacts to Mahomes' comeback, late flag
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again as Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to lead his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win two MVPs and two Super Bowls.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs' comeback over Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for a Super Bowl victory parade. After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago Sunday, the All-Pro quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
FOX Sports
Why the James Bradberry holding penalty was the right call | THE HERD
Super Bowl LVII is a game to remember but one of its biggest moments was the flag on James Bradberry for holding JuJu Smith-Schuster that led to a game-winning field goal. Colin Cowherd explains why this was the 'right call' and emphasizes the importance of not making these mistakes.
FOX Sports
Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD
We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes returns to Super Bowl after hurting ankle in first half
Patrick Mahomes might have re-aggravated his right ankle sprain late in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. He returned to the field to begin the second half. The Chiefs quarterback came up limping after a third-down scramble late in the first half. Mahomes stayed down for longer than usual before getting up and clearly favoring his right ankle.
FOX Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT QB? | UNDISPUTED
At the age of 27, Patrick Mahomes has now won two regular season and two Super Bowl MVPs. This was Mahomes' third Super Bowl appearance and has hosted the AFC championship every year he's been a starter. Shannon Sharpe decides on whether Mahomes will surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT quarterback or not.
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes' scramble was Nick's most memorable moment of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
Nick and Damonza play a special edition of Wright-Ins after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. The two cover the Chiefs best acquisition of the season, Nick most memorable moment of the game and much more. Watch as Nick Wright explains his most memorable moment of Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal. Here are three reasons why...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes proved Eagles never got tested in regular season | THE HERD
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit lead to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for the franchise's third Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes is the third player to win multiple MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, along with 44 rushing yards and no turnovers. However, one big story line on top of Mahomes' performance was the Eagles defense, who struggled, especially in the second half. Colin Cowherd explains why the Super Bowl proved Philly's defense was only 'good against bad QBs.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Hurts were awesome, but Chiefs O-line and scheme stole Super Bowl show
The Super Bowl is in the books, and now coaches and scouts will dig through the film to see what lessons can be learned from the best and worst moments of the title game. After reviewing the game film and making notes, here are my five takeaways from Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Andy Reid confirms he's not retiring anytime soon and explains why they opted for a field goal to win the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. Reid confirmed he's not retiring and enjoys coaching quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also explained the Chiefs' decision to kick a walk-off field goal instead of touchdown.
FOX Sports
Is Andy Reid officially an NFL all-time head coach? | THE HERD
Andy Reid earned his second Super Bowl win in four appearances as a head coach (two with the Kansas City Chiefs, two with the Philadelphia Eagles). Colin Cowherd decides where he belongs among the NFL's all-time head coaches.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl win
Chad Henne ended his NFL playing career in style. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the second Super Bowl title of his 15-year playing career on Sunday. Hours after the game ended, Henne took to Instagram to share that he was retiring from football amid all the celebration. "Calling it...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes' superhuman effort rallies Chiefs to Super Bowl 2023 title
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Wincing with pain, hobbling on an injured ankle and facing a fearsome opposing defense and a (mostly) unflappable rival quarterback, Patrick Mahomes proved that still only one truth matters. At times, when things break a certain way, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is unstoppable. That’s how...
FOX Sports
How Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid neutralized the Eagles' defensive line
The Eagles trenches were the difference in the game, only not in a good way. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were perhaps the two most evenly matched teams that could have ended up in Super Bowl LVII. They matched each other strength for strength in many ways, with one major exception: the trenches.
