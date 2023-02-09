Norwegian black metal legends Emperor played their first US show since 2007 at 2022's Psycho Las Vegas, and now they've announced more US dates. The "Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk" tour, their first in the US in 15 years, happens in June and early July, and while Psycho Las Vegas isn't happening in 2023, the fest is presenting the shows. "All work visas are already issued and the band is excited to finally return to the North American shores," Emperor say. See all dates below.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO