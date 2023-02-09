ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Suit settled over sale of Texas school shooter’s ammo

HOUSTON (AP) - The families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting have settled a lawsuit they filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people on campus. Retailer Lucky Gunner was accused...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
ecowatch.com

Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants

Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas

LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Gov. Abbott Wants to Grow State Park System

Governor Greg Abbott called for the growth of the Texas State Parks system on Wednesday. The governor said he is concerned about future generations being engulfed in concrete, and he also wants future generations to have proper access to parks. “We’re better than that,” he said at a 100-year anniversary...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Most Dallas Murder Victims Are Black

More than half of all the murder victims in Dallas since the beginning of the new year were black, a disquieting fact that hits all the harder considering City leaders have spent so much time on their Racial Equity Plan and invested in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. According...
DALLAS, TX
