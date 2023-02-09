ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

WBTV

Warm weather continues with above average temps this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Did you love the spring-like weather Monday after a chilly, rainy Sunday? It was 10 degrees warmer than average (56) when Charlotte topped out at 66 degrees Monday afternoon. The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs even warmer in the upper 60s in the Piedmont. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.  Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Rock Hill Galleria | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Rock Hill Galleria is an enclosed regional shopping mall for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties. It is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Opened in 1991, the mall features three anchors (Belk, Walmart, Dick's) and around 70 specialty shops there are only 29 stores inside the mall currently and most stores have been closed down since there is hardly any business inside this mall or the stores that closed down have gone out of business.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning. According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was at an apartment complex on Wexford Meadows Lane. That’s near the Intersection of Interstate 485 and University City Boulevard. Crews said smoke was showing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Snow Expected This Weekend In The Charlotte Area But How Much?

Channel 9 in Charlotte says the possibility of snow is in the forecast this weekend . How much you ask? We wondered the same thing. You say snow and your feet just naturally head to the grocery store for bread and milk. I mean, you have to, it’s what we do here in the Carolinas. Channel 9 does say there is the possibility of snow in the forecast and those folks know what they are talking about.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
AVERY COUNTY, NC

