Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
A look inside a broken DSS system: Interstate system causes major delays
A former Mecklenburg County Judge, Shirley Fulton lost her battle with cancer last week at age 71. Financial experts say we're not defenseless in all this. Our news partners at Axios Charlotte have crunched the latest Census data and things are changing and changing quickly. North Carolina working to reclaim...
WBTV
Warm weather continues with above average temps this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Did you love the spring-like weather Monday after a chilly, rainy Sunday? It was 10 degrees warmer than average (56) when Charlotte topped out at 66 degrees Monday afternoon. The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs even warmer in the upper 60s in the Piedmont. The...
WBTV
Spring has sprung for most of the week; First Alert issued for Friday rain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another taste of spring is headed our way this week!. Sunshine has returned for today with high temperatures much warmer than the weekend in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall cold to the middle 30s. More comfortable and dry weather will continue into Tuesday –...
WXII 12
Sleet, soaking rain in Winston-Salem & the Piedmont tonight, Winter Storm Warning in the Mountains
The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking a big winter storm for the mountains and a soggy weekend for the rest of us. Winston-Salem, Lexington, and Greensboro may see periods of sleet mixing with showers and wintry mix tonight. The mountains of North Carolina and Virginia are under...
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
WBTV
Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus counties; wintry mix in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County Sunday morning as rain continues across the area with a wintry mix in the mountains. That advisory goes until 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A Flood Advisory has also been issued for portions of Cabarrus County until 10:45...
Hundreds without power after winter storm brings heavy winds, rain and ice across the Carolinas
A winter storm that made its way through the Carolinas Saturday night into Sunday has brought heavy winds, rain, and even ice to some areas.
WBTV
Rain returns Thursday night after a nice, warm stretch of weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is building in now and will provide sunshine today with a nice, mild afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. It’ll be clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Sunshine early on Valentine’s Day will give way...
tourcounsel.com
Rock Hill Galleria | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Rock Hill Galleria is an enclosed regional shopping mall for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties. It is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Opened in 1991, the mall features three anchors (Belk, Walmart, Dick's) and around 70 specialty shops there are only 29 stores inside the mall currently and most stores have been closed down since there is hardly any business inside this mall or the stores that closed down have gone out of business.
Several professions in Charlotte have seen salaries rise to six figures since pandemic
Most financial examiners, information security analysts and computer programmers weren’t making $100,000 in the Charlotte metro before the pandemic.But they are now.
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
WBTV
Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning. According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was at an apartment complex on Wexford Meadows Lane. That’s near the Intersection of Interstate 485 and University City Boulevard. Crews said smoke was showing...
country1037fm.com
Snow Expected This Weekend In The Charlotte Area But How Much?
Channel 9 in Charlotte says the possibility of snow is in the forecast this weekend . How much you ask? We wondered the same thing. You say snow and your feet just naturally head to the grocery store for bread and milk. I mean, you have to, it’s what we do here in the Carolinas. Channel 9 does say there is the possibility of snow in the forecast and those folks know what they are talking about.
Gastonia considers connecting downtown to Crowders Mountain
The City of Gastonia is looking at connecting its downtown to a popular hiking destination.
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
'Know your family history' | Retired York County Sheriff's Commander pushing for awareness after major cardiac event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. According to the CDC, it kills someone every 34 seconds. February is National Heart Month and Saturday, Atrium Health held its annual Cupid’s Cup 5k to raise money to benefit its cardiac rehabilitation programs. The keynote...
Nearly a dozen Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in January
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
9 Investigates: Atrium Health patients left without answers months after potential virus exposure
It’s been months since Channel 9 showed you that patients at Atrium Health were potentially exposed to viruses during medical procedures. Now, more than 100 people have come forward and many say they still have no answers from Atrium Health.
Comments / 1