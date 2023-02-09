Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
US Military Shoots Down ‘Unidentified Object' Over Lake Huron, 3rd This Week
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city. Live updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Victim's Father ‘Disappointed' After Judge Rejects to Nullify Boeing's DOJ Deal Over Crashes
The father of a Boeing 737 MAX crash victim says he is disappointed after a federal judge rejected an effort by families to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution. In a 30-page court ruling this week, District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth said that he has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parts of Trump Georgia Grand Jury Report on Election Meddling to Be Released This Week
Georgia this week is set to release portions of a special grand jury's final report on its investigation into possible criminal interference in the state's 2020 general election. The grand jury's investigation included looking at the actions of former President Donald Trump and his allies. Three sections of the report...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor
JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Lawmakers Relaunch the SALT Caucus. Here's What to Know About the $10,000 Deduction Limit for State and Local Taxes
A group of bipartisan House representatives relaunched the state and local tax caucus last week, calling for relief from the $10,000 limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes. It's been a key issue for certain lawmakers in high-tax states because taxpayers can't deduct more than $10,000 in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says
Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk and Astronaut Scott Kelly Debate Use of Starlink in Ukraine
Ukraine's use of SpaceX's satellite internet service remains a crucial yet contentious part of the country's fragile infrastructure as it battles Russian invaders. Comments by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell last week reignited the debate, leading CEO Elon Musk and high-profile former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to weigh in. "Starlink is...
Comments / 0