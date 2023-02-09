ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor

JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says

Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elon Musk and Astronaut Scott Kelly Debate Use of Starlink in Ukraine

Ukraine's use of SpaceX's satellite internet service remains a crucial yet contentious part of the country's fragile infrastructure as it battles Russian invaders. Comments by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell last week reignited the debate, leading CEO Elon Musk and high-profile former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to weigh in. "Starlink is...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy