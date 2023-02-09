ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Wellness Clinic opens in mid-February in Gold Canyon

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOtIM_0ki8MWI200

Dr. Kyle Neeley will open the doors of the Wellness Clinic, 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, in mid-February. It is behind the Live It Well Center at Jasper and South Kings Ranch Road.

Neeley is a naturopathic medical doctor with multiple degrees in many areas of medicine. What is different about how he works is that he focuses on the whole person and not just single symptoms, according to a release.

His beliefs are that someone’s health can be affected in many ways and areas. How well someone feels, thinks, sleeps, eats, works, digests and eliminates, copes with family and work, and their personal outlook or beliefs can all dramatically impact their health.

“Appointments are necessary, and we would love to hear from you if you feel we can help you be healthier. We do not take insurance of any type, but rather we work to work hard and as fast as possible to help you achieve the best you can be in health,” the release states.

The office can be reached at 602-816-1261; text preferred.

“Understanding epigenetics (factors that influence health from what we are exposed to), phenotypic plasticity (where a person changes their own body and mental structure to match the environment it is experiencing), biochemistry (how one’s body chemistry works to support or causes health issues due to deficiencies in specific nutritional components it relies on for great health) and neuroplasticity (how the brain heals, collateralizes, or makes new pathways to assist damaged, injured, or impaired; much like some dementia, Alzheimer’s, head injuries and cardiac patients) makes finding and creating new treatment possibilities that are not usually considered. These critical features are usually not treated together, but for great health they must be considered,” the release states.

Examples of health issues Neeley regularly treats are:

  • Migraines (all 54 types);
  • Back pain, joint pain and neck pain
  • Misalignment of the spine and joints
  • Digestive and elimination issues
  • Sleep issues
  • Cancer care support
  • Nutritional deficiencies
  • Joint injury regeneration
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Anxiety and nervousness
  • Mental health supported naturally
  • Correcting the microbiome of the gut
  • Blood sugar balancing
  • Improving diets with positive support
  • Dementia and Alzheimer’s support
  • Macular degeneration support
  • Parkinson support

