Following several recent child abduction attempts in Bothell, I was asked to give parents some guidance for talking to their children about safety. I am a child safety expert with over 35 years of experience teaching these skills. I was the Crime Prevention Officer for the Lynnwood Police Department for 20 years, and am the author of three books on child safety, plus four books on other topics. I live with my husband in Edmonds, where I am a mother and a grandmother.

BOTHELL, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO