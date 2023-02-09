ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Nightly closure of 46th Ave W planned starting Feb. 13

Starting Monday, Feb. 13, Sound Transit’s contractor plans to begin overhead operations at the Lynnwood Transit Center. This requires the closure of the Lynnwood Transit Center Station park-and-ride lot’s direct-access on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West, including the bus loop entrance. The thru road at the intersection...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023

3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools) Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):. 1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12. Edmonds-School District wrestlers...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Dealership launches auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program

Lee Johnson Auto Family has launched a new auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program, available at seven dealership locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. The program is open to students already enrolled in local auto technician programs, as well as students who are accepted and getting ready to start their studies. Lee Johnson has dealerships located in Seattle, Kirkland, Everett and Monroe for apprenticeship opportunities.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

NW Educational Service District awarded $11.4 million federal grant to expand school-based mental health services

The Northwest Educational Service District 189 (NWESD) — which serves 35 school districts in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties — has been selected as the recipient of an $11.4 million grant to recruit, place, support and retain 20 credentialed school-based mental health professionals in the districts it serves, including the Edmonds School District.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Tips for keeping kids safe

Following several recent child abduction attempts in Bothell, I was asked to give parents some guidance for talking to their children about safety. I am a child safety expert with over 35 years of experience teaching these skills. I was the Crime Prevention Officer for the Lynnwood Police Department for 20 years, and am the author of three books on child safety, plus four books on other topics. I live with my husband in Edmonds, where I am a mother and a grandmother.
BOTHELL, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

School board Feb. 14 set to approve affirmative action plan, update district policies

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to discuss and approve the Edmonds School District Affirmative Action Plan for 2021-2026 at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting. Affirmative action plans outline the programs, policies and procedures for proactively recruiting, hiring, training and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities and...
EDMONDS, WA

