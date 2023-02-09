Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Stanwood, cluster headaches and womenHealth Stuff TO KnowStanwood, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Northbound I-5 in Seattle to close overnight Feb. 15 and 16; express lanes will remain open
In order to re-stripe lanes on the busiest highway in the state, contractor crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 mainline and collector/distributor ramp that connects from I-90 in two, four-hour intervals overnight beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15. People traveling on northbound I-5 can access downtown by exiting near the I-90...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Nightly closure of 46th Ave W planned starting Feb. 13
Starting Monday, Feb. 13, Sound Transit’s contractor plans to begin overhead operations at the Lynnwood Transit Center. This requires the closure of the Lynnwood Transit Center Station park-and-ride lot’s direct-access on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West, including the bus loop entrance. The thru road at the intersection...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Leaders worry about future of Lynnwood church as Sound Transit eyes light-rail extension options
For more than 100 years, Alderwood Community Church has been a fixture in South Snohomish County, holding services and ministering to the community from its location on what was — in 1920 — a rural dirt road but now is Alderwood Mall Boulevard, a busy four-lane thoroughfare next to Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023
3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools) Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):. 1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12. Edmonds-School District wrestlers...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Dealership launches auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program
Lee Johnson Auto Family has launched a new auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program, available at seven dealership locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. The program is open to students already enrolled in local auto technician programs, as well as students who are accepted and getting ready to start their studies. Lee Johnson has dealerships located in Seattle, Kirkland, Everett and Monroe for apprenticeship opportunities.
lynnwoodtoday.com
NW Educational Service District awarded $11.4 million federal grant to expand school-based mental health services
The Northwest Educational Service District 189 (NWESD) — which serves 35 school districts in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties — has been selected as the recipient of an $11.4 million grant to recruit, place, support and retain 20 credentialed school-based mental health professionals in the districts it serves, including the Edmonds School District.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Tips for keeping kids safe
Following several recent child abduction attempts in Bothell, I was asked to give parents some guidance for talking to their children about safety. I am a child safety expert with over 35 years of experience teaching these skills. I was the Crime Prevention Officer for the Lynnwood Police Department for 20 years, and am the author of three books on child safety, plus four books on other topics. I live with my husband in Edmonds, where I am a mother and a grandmother.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Skandia Folk Dance Society hosting Third Friday Dance at Cedar Valley Grange Feb. 17
Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its Third Friday Dance, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave .W., Lynnwood. Cost is $15; $10 for Skandia members. The group Kapell will be playing, and the dance to be taught is a bondpolska — which...
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board Feb. 14 set to approve affirmative action plan, update district policies
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to discuss and approve the Edmonds School District Affirmative Action Plan for 2021-2026 at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting. Affirmative action plans outline the programs, policies and procedures for proactively recruiting, hiring, training and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Join EPIC Group Writers for Open Mic Night in Edmonds Feb. 16
EPIC Group Writers is hosting an Open Mic Night for writers during the Thursday, Feb. 16 Edmonds Art Walk. Join them at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., from 5-6:30 p.m., where you can purchase a beverage or snack and enjoy the readings.
Comments / 0