WSAW
Pain in the Pothole: Pothole damage can be costly, but who pays for those repairs?
(WSAW) - Everyone has a pothole story, especially throughout winter and spring as the craters develop. Some are just obnoxious to drive on while others can do real damage. “Anytime you have a road, you’re going to get pothole issues,” Dustin Kraege, the superintendent of Wausau Public Works said.
WSAW
Portage County bans TikTok on county devices
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski announced Monday that the social media app TikTok is not allowed on Portage County government devices. In a statement, Pavelski says, “After discussing the national and state actions to ban TikTok with the Portage County Information Technology Department, we concluded that the continued use of TikTok is clearly a potential threat to our cyber security and will not be allowed on our County devices. I cannot and will not accept the risk TikTok poses to the County’s security. There is very little legitimate need for utilizing TikTok professionally by county employees, so banning use from county devices should be virtually painless.”
WSAW
Marathon County to close additional snowmobile trails
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Zone 5 snowmobile trails will close on Feb. 14 at 6 a.m. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to use caution and stay on open trails. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs. This...
WSAW
Wausau School Board continues public discussions on restructuring
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Discussions about restructuring the Wausau School District have been happening for the better part of a decade now, but in the spring of 2022, the school board decided they wanted to make a decision about it as the district is facing a number of long-term challenges.
WSAW
Marathon County Crime Stoppers receives historic number of tips in 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Living in a safe community is why many people choose to live in Marathon County. Some even take it a step further by helping keep it safe by joining the Marathon County Crime Stoppers. The organization has released its data from 2022. They received 350 tips...
WSAW
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
1 dead, 2 injured in Tomahawk crash
One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Tomahawk on Hwy. 8, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, of Tomahawk. The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Tannery Road....
WSAW
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend. The incident happened at the Food Tree in the Township of Rudolph at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. According...
WNCY
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
tourcounsel.com
Wausau Center | Shopping mall in Wisconsin
Wausau Center was an enclosed shopping mall which opened in 1983 in downtown Wausau, Wisconsin. The last remaining anchor store was HOM Furniture, which still stands in a space that had previously been a Younkers. There were two vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney and Sears. It was managed by Mid-America Real Estate Group.
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
Wausau area obituaries February 8, 2023
Jean Julia Carlson, 87, of Wausau, joined her husband of 58 years, Thomas in Heaven. Jean passed away at Wausau Aspirus Hospital on February 5, 2023, with the support of her loving family. Jean was born March 8, 1935, in Schofield, Wisconsin to George and Rose (Corazalla) Babl. She graduated...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Continued mild with wet weather on the way for Valentine’s Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild conditions will persist for the first half of the new week with sunshine more common than clouds Monday. The next weather maker will bring rain to the region Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A winter storm later in the week may bring snow to parts of the region.
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
WSAW
Pickleball tournaments in full swing at Badger State Games in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter Badger State Games have returned to Wausau and for the first time, Wausau is hosting pickleball tournaments as one of the competitions. More than 100 players from across the state are competing this weekend. The sport is becoming more popular in Wisconsin with teams...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
WSAW
Badger State Pickleball Games Tournament has record attendance
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One hundred and seventy-five people attended the 2023 Badgers State Pickleball Games Tournament. Co-Commissioner of the event Andrea Ingvalson said this was a record attendance. For the last several years the tournament was hosted in Oshkosh, but Wausau gladly took on hosting this weekend. Some may...
spmetrowire.com
Woman arrested for allegedly skip-scanning at Walmart
A Portage Co. woman has been released on a $1,000 signature bond after police say she was caught skip-scanning at Walmart.
WSAW
Second Lunar New Year celebrated in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are lots of different activities to take part in at the Central Wisconsin Lunar New Year celebration. For example, calligraphy lessons, Chinese craft making and more. Event participants learned about the origin of the lunar year while enjoying some local Chinese food. You could even learn how to make some food like dumplings. Others just relaxed and listened to live music. Organizer of the Lunar Year Festival Joy Clendenning said the event was a great way to get people interested in her culture.
