OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
NECN

See How A$AP Rocky Was Rihanna's Biggest Cheerleader at the 2023 Super Bowl Show

A$AP Rocky's love for Rihanna was shining bright like a diamond on Super Bowl Sunday. The rapper showed his support for Rihanna's halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, which featured her hits such as "Pour It Up" and "Diamonds," by attending the big game to watch her take the stage. As seen in a clip shared by the NFL on Twitter, A$AP had a smile from ear to ear while recording Rihanna's performance with his phone and cheering her on.

