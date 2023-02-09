Mary Ann Barnhardt, age 86, of Breckenridge, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Mary Ann Schimml was born January 22, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Joseph John Schimml and Margaret Annen Schimml. On January 29, 1955, she married William James Barnhardt in Eau Claire. The two, made their home in Wisconsin. Mary Ann worked in the factory at Briggs and Stratton for several years. In 2005, the Barnhardt’s moved to Breckenridge and were members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards with the Red Hat Ladies.

