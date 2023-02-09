ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Mary Ann Barnhardt

Mary Ann Barnhardt, age 86, of Breckenridge, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Mary Ann Schimml was born January 22, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Joseph John Schimml and Margaret Annen Schimml. On January 29, 1955, she married William James Barnhardt in Eau Claire. The two, made their home in Wisconsin. Mary Ann worked in the factory at Briggs and Stratton for several years. In 2005, the Barnhardt’s moved to Breckenridge and were members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards with the Red Hat Ladies.
Donald Ray Sparks

Donald Sparks, 60, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 10, 2023. His funeral service will be held in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories and will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, with JB Sparks officiating. His interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will immediately follow. All services are under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Melvin Wayne Duggan

Melvin “Wayne” Duggan, age 64, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, in the Necessity Cemetery with David Yoes and Rev. Rex Boggs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Melvin Wayne...
