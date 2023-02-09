Read full article on original website
Registration open for upcoming Hunter Education class
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, and there are 10 seats available, as of the morning of Sunday, Feb. 12. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the...
Mary Ann Barnhardt
Mary Ann Barnhardt, age 86, of Breckenridge, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Mary Ann Schimml was born January 22, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Joseph John Schimml and Margaret Annen Schimml. On January 29, 1955, she married William James Barnhardt in Eau Claire. The two, made their home in Wisconsin. Mary Ann worked in the factory at Briggs and Stratton for several years. In 2005, the Barnhardt’s moved to Breckenridge and were members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards with the Red Hat Ladies.
Donald Ray Sparks
Donald Sparks, 60, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 10, 2023. His funeral service will be held in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories and will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, with JB Sparks officiating. His interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will immediately follow. All services are under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Lady Bucks to face Bowie Lady Rabbits in basketball Bi-District playoff on Monday, school board meeting rescheduled
The Breckenridge High School Lady Bucks varsity basketball team will compete in the Bi-District playoff against the Bowie Lady Rabbits at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Midwestern State University’s D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls. The Lady Bucks finished up the regular season in third place in Region...
Melvin Wayne Duggan
Melvin “Wayne” Duggan, age 64, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, in the Necessity Cemetery with David Yoes and Rev. Rex Boggs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Melvin Wayne...
