Medical News Today
COPD lung vs. normal lungs in medical scans
COPD does not always show up on X-rays. When it does, doctors may notice air pockets in lung tissue, a lowered diaphragm, or enlarged lungs. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a serious group of lung conditions that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. These conditions cause permanent changes in the lungs that make breathing more difficult.
Phys.org
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
allnurses.com
Sarcoidosis: A Complex Disease Simplified
Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Sarcoidosis is a disease that can affect any organ in the body. It is characterized by abnormal inflammatory cells that form clumps, most commonly in the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin, but can affect the eyes, musculoskeletal system, nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys; in that order of occurrence. These granulomas form in organs and can change the organ's structure and function. Sarcoidosis usually presents in one of two ways: acute, with symptoms lasting only a short time (usually 12-36 months), and chronic, in which patients require prolonged treatment and can be lifelong.
neurologylive.com
Understanding Nuances of Mobile Stroke Units and When to Transfer Directly to Angiography: Shazam Hussain, MD, FRCP, FAHA
The director of Cleveland Clinic’s Cerebrovascular Center provided perspective on a new study presented at the International Stroke Conference on experiences of poststroke patients taken directly to angiography suite. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "Maybe it was more about identifying those patients, getting to thrombolysis, getting...
beckersdental.com
2 dental technologies earning FDA clearance
VideaHealth and Vivos Therapeutics recently earned FDA clearance for two devices addressing bone level measurement and obstructive sleep apnea. 2. Medical technology company Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its daytime-nighttime device to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The device expands the palate to open the airway and facilitate nasal breathing. It is Vivos' longest standing appliance and is used most among its trained dentists. The device can also be used in conjunction with other treatment modalities.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal metabolic processes key to lung repair
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have uncovered how cells lining the lung airways change their metabolism, and how this process is key to helping the lungs heal after infection or damage. Cells lining the airways, called epithelial cells, produce mucus or develop cilia whose regular beat moves the mucus...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals why cancers stop responding to kinase-blocking drugs and come back stronger
More than 70 FDA-approved cancer drugs are kinase inhibitors, which work by blocking kinases—enzymes that add phosphate groups to molecules in the cell—and preventing the chemical activity necessary for signaling and growth in cancer cells. Kinase inhibitors can be very effective, but long-term, some patients experience aggressive recurrences that are more difficult to treat and resistant to the original drug.
earth.com
Scientists find a receptor that blocks Covid-19 infection
A team of scientists led by the University of Sydney has recently discovered a protein in the human lungs that blocks Covid-19 infection and thus acts as a natural protective barrier in the organism. The leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15) is an inbuilt receptor which binds to the coronavirus without passing the infection. This discovery could open new pathways for developing drugs to prevent infection or even help curing fibrosis in the lungs.
marktechpost.com
Meet Graphein: a Python Library for Geometric Deep Learning and Network Analysis on Protein Structures and Interaction Networks
Deep learning techniques are used for data with an underlying non-Euclidean structure, such as graphs or manifolds, and are known as deep geometric learning. These techniques have previously been used to solve various issues in computational biology and structural biology, and they have shown a lot of promise when it comes to the creation and identification of new drugs. With a focus on tiny molecules generally, geometric deep learning frameworks that include graph representation functionality and built-in datasets have been created. A well-developed field of study focuses on minimization strategies and computational analysis of tiny molecule graphs. The same emphasis has yet to be paid to data preparation for deep geometric learning in structural biology and interactomics.
scitechdaily.com
A Game Changer for Diabetic Wound Treatment: New Material Speeds Up Healing
A new material has been discovered by scientists that can accelerate the healing of diabetic wounds with a single application. A new class of polymer that promotes healing in hard-to-treat diabetic wounds has been discovered by researchers from the University of Nottingham. The polymer gives instructions to both immune and non-immune cells, according to a study published in the journal Advanced Materials.
Phys.org
Memory formed alongside brain signaling system, suggests study
The brain's ability to use lactate, a byproduct of sugar metabolism, to support neuronal signaling and memory formation traces back to genes that evolved well before the emergence of higher cognitive functions. Over the last billion years or so, the genetic underpinnings of memory and lactate-mediated nerve signaling each gradually—and...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Angiogenesis 2023: Reversing the tides of AMD with drug targeting mitochondria to improve photopic vision
In a presentation at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 meeting hosted by Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Baruch Kupperman, MD, PhD, detailed research in which investigators evaluated risuteganib for safety and effectiveness in patients with dry AMD. Investigators found risuteganib (Allegro Ophthalmics) improved the photopic best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) by...
hcplive.com
FDA Updates Total Number of Deaths in Philips Medical Device Reports
More than 98,000 medical device reports have been sent to the FDA since April 2021 regarding Philips Respironics Ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown. Today, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided an update regarding the safety information about medical device reports (MDRs) associated...
science.org
Delineating epileptogenic networks using brain imaging data and personalized modeling in drug-resistant epilepsy
Precise estimates of epileptogenic zone networks (EZNs) are crucial for planning intervention strategies to treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy. Here, we present the virtual epileptic patient (VEP), a workflow that uses personalized brain models and machine learning methods to estimate EZNs and to aid surgical strategies. The structural scaffold of the patient-specific whole-brain network model is constructed from anatomical T1 and diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging. Each network node is equipped with a mathematical dynamical model to simulate seizure activity. Bayesian inference methods sample and optimize key parameters of the personalized model using functional stereoelectroencephalography recordings of patients’ seizures. These key parameters together with their personalized model determine a given patient’s EZN. Personalized models were further used to predict the outcome of surgical intervention using virtual surgeries. We evaluated the VEP workflow retrospectively using 53 patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. VEPs reproduced the clinically defined EZNs with a precision of 0.6, where the physical distance between epileptogenic regions identified by VEP and the clinically defined EZNs was small. Compared with the resected brain regions of 25 patients who underwent surgery, VEP showed lower false discovery rates in seizure-free patients (mean, 0.028) than in non–seizure-free patients (mean, 0.407). VEP is now being evaluated in an ongoing clinical trial (EPINOV) with an expected 356 prospective patients with epilepsy.
MedicalXpress
Medication that protects brain tissue linked to improved stroke survival
The neuroprotectant ApTOLL, a medication that may shield the brain from tissue damage, was linked to reduced death and disability among people being treated for stroke when used with standard treatments to restore blood flow, according to preliminary late-breaking science presented February 8 at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8–10, 2023, was a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies changes in the brain responsible for motor skill learning
A new study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators identified a marker in the brain that controls the ability to reach and grasp, a fundamental fine motor skill that is often impaired in motor or neural injuries such as a stroke. The findings, published in the journal eNeuro, provide insight into the...
Futurity
Soft material could offer ‘wear it and forget it’ health monitoring
An ultrasoft “skin-like” material that’s both breathable and stretchable could be used in the development of an on-skin, wearable bioelectronic device for health monitoring. Cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are among the leading causes of disability and death in the United States. a long-term, in-home health monitoring...
physiciansweekly.com
Lower Airway IHs to Respiratory Faliure in Infants
The following is the summary of “Infant in extremis: respiratory failure secondary to lower airway infantile hemangioma” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by MacDougall, et al. Infantile hemangiomas (IHs), are benign vascular tumors that typically disappear on their own or can be treated non-invasively with...
MedicalXpress
Evaluating equine immunoglobulin F(ab′) 2 for treatment of smallpox
Smallpox, a severe infectious disease caused by the smallpox virus, causes a death rate as high as 30% within 15–20 days after infection. Therefore, development of an anti-smallpox product as a strategic reserve is urgently needed. Pepsin-digested F(ab′)2 fragments of serum IgG from horses was prepared and tested by...
